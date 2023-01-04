On this past Sunday’s edition of “60 Minutes,” CBS News brought in none other than the illustriously disgraced academic and environmental doomsayer Paul Ehrlich to discuss our “unsustainable” way of life.

It’s only natural that quite a few people had thoughts on CBS News’ judgment, or lack thereof.

And it’s only natural that Ehrlich would respond to the criticism by labeling his critics as “the usual right-wing” and touting his own Science™ bona fides:

Strong “I am the science” vibes. Anthony Fauci, looks like you’ve got some competition!

Seriously, this is hilarious. “I’ve gotten virtually every scientific honor. Sure I’ve made some mistakes, but no basic ones.”

Define “basic,” Paul.

Trending

Ha! Fitting, as Paul Ehrlich’s entire career has been one big basic mistake.

Basically.

Phil Kerpen had a fantastic thread the other day featuring a list of some of Paul Ehrlich’s biggest basic mistakes:

You should definitely take a few minutes and give it a look. It’s excellent. And it really helps to shed some light on why Ehrlich is so crabby about getting called out. If we’d been consistently wrong for as many decades as he has, hell, we’d be crabby, too.

And how.

But … but … science!

No serious scientific community would ever take someone like Paul Ehrlich seriously as a serious person.

***

Related:

US academic Paul Ehrlich compares having babies to throwing garbage in your neighbor’s yard

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 60 MinutesCBS NewsPaul Ehrlichpeer reviewright wingscienceThe Population Bomb