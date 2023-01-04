On this past Sunday’s edition of “60 Minutes,” CBS News brought in none other than the illustriously disgraced academic and environmental doomsayer Paul Ehrlich to discuss our “unsustainable” way of life.

“The next few decades will be the end of the kind of civilization we’re used to.” Humanity is consuming 175 percent of what the earth can regenerate. Biologist Paul Erlich says that our current way of life is unsustainable. https://t.co/AwaKLZFGsj pic.twitter.com/MU1jHpuMwI — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

It’s only natural that quite a few people had thoughts on CBS News’ judgment, or lack thereof.

And it’s only natural that Ehrlich would respond to the criticism by labeling his critics as “the usual right-wing” and touting his own Science™ bona fides:

60 Minutes extinction story has brought the usual right-wing out in force. If I'm always wrong so is science, since my work is always peer-reviewed, including the POPULATION BOMB and I've gotten virtually every scientific honor. Sure I've made some mistakes, but no basic ones — Paul R. Ehrlich (@PaulREhrlich) January 3, 2023

Strong “I am the science” vibes. Anthony Fauci, looks like you’ve got some competition!

I’m not wrong. Source: me. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 4, 2023

Seriously, this is hilarious. “I’ve gotten virtually every scientific honor. Sure I’ve made some mistakes, but no basic ones.”

Define “basic,” Paul.

There's an award dedicated to one of Ehrlich's basic mistakes. @ceidotorg pic.twitter.com/OJeO7rz6I8 — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) January 4, 2023

Ha! Fitting, as Paul Ehrlich’s entire career has been one big basic mistake.

Your entire career of malthusian scaremongering has been a giant mistake. https://t.co/MZM6CfBwK4 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 4, 2023

Basically.

The list of pathetic mistakes made by Ehrlich and his wife is so long, nobody has time to list them all.https://t.co/nstG9VPOpR — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 4, 2023

Phil Kerpen had a fantastic thread the other day featuring a list of some of Paul Ehrlich’s biggest basic mistakes:

Paul Ehrlich 1968: "The battle to feed all of humanity is over." pic.twitter.com/JLtzPkg6wp — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 2, 2023

You should definitely take a few minutes and give it a look. It’s excellent. And it really helps to shed some light on why Ehrlich is so crabby about getting called out. If we’d been consistently wrong for as many decades as he has, hell, we’d be crabby, too.

You have been proven scientifically wrong OVER AND OVER AGAIN OVER MY ENTIRE LIFETIME. I don't care how many awards you've gotten. Those awards were given fraudulently then. The science is right; you are wrong. Deal with it. https://t.co/rc0r75H83t — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 4, 2023

And Ehrlich has made HUGE BASIC SCIENTIFIC ERRORS. The entire thesis of the POPULATION BOMB has now been proven fraudulent. Doesn't matter how many times @paulrehrlich screams otherwise. You are welcome to your own opinions…but not your own facts. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 4, 2023

As for 'scientific honors'…that is one of the most useless things in human civilization these days. The data and evidence doesn't give a flying-you-know-what if you got a Nobel or something. The evidence stands on its own. And Ehlrich's has failed. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 4, 2023

And how.

Dude, you're not just wrong, you're demonstrably, spectacularly wrong. You haven't gotten a prediction right in decades, if ever. https://t.co/n7j1kqp3Wp — Coder, A CoderDyne Account (@CoderInCrisis) January 4, 2023

But … but … science!

There you have it. I been saying peer review is a crock of sh*t forever, and here’s undeniable proof https://t.co/7CJ1EmbJjE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 4, 2023

The fact that some of your conspiracy theories are peer reviewed in a huge indictment of peer review. I can't think of anyone else in history who is so clearly wrong about everything…while so clearly in denial of the most basic facts. https://t.co/6mQdvq7Czh pic.twitter.com/VMyUpbXgye — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 4, 2023

Predicting that civilization would end by 1985 counts as a pretty basic error, I'd think. To the extent he's received scientific accolades, it shows how unseriously the scientific community takes prediction. https://t.co/5xrdKaYrmC pic.twitter.com/IAIhx8whY5 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 4, 2023

No serious scientific community would ever take someone like Paul Ehrlich seriously as a serious person.

