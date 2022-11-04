ESPN’s Sage Steele found herself in some scalding-hot water last year. Her offense? Criticizing COVID vaccine mandates as well as former President Barack Obama. That was just going too far, and ESPN temporarily removed her for holding opinions that weren’t “consistent with [ESPN’s] values.” Because evidently ESPN’s values include protecting Democrats at all costs. Very important job for a sports network.

Anyway, it was a bad look for ESPN to punish Steele. Not just because she made some fair points, but also because there are quite a lot of Americans out there who agree with her, as evidenced by the looming bloodbath that is the midterm elections.

Democrats’ COVID policies have played a huge role in pissing off a lot of voters, as have their policies with regard to gender confirmation and all-around indoctrination. Go figure. Maybe Sage Steele was onto something after all:

Can we get an “Amen”?

Yes.

Good. The Democrats should pay for it. They should pay for it for years to come, because our kids are going to be paying for it for years to come.

Of course, there are some people out there who just can’t handle the truth, and they’re taking their frustration out on Steele for toeing a different line than the one they chose for her.

Here’s a small taste:

That’s lovely talk, isn’t it?

Her kids will be just fine.

Can’t say the same for the Democratic Party.

***

