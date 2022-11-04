ESPN’s Sage Steele found herself in some scalding-hot water last year. Her offense? Criticizing COVID vaccine mandates as well as former President Barack Obama. That was just going too far, and ESPN temporarily removed her for holding opinions that weren’t “consistent with [ESPN’s] values.” Because evidently ESPN’s values include protecting Democrats at all costs. Very important job for a sports network.

Anyway, it was a bad look for ESPN to punish Steele. Not just because she made some fair points, but also because there are quite a lot of Americans out there who agree with her, as evidenced by the looming bloodbath that is the midterm elections.

Red wave is coming Tuesday. Don’t mess w people’s kids. It lands differently — and they will hold a grudge. Can’t blame em. That’s my Ted Talk. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 3, 2022

Democrats’ COVID policies have played a huge role in pissing off a lot of voters, as have their policies with regard to gender confirmation and all-around indoctrination. Go figure. Maybe Sage Steele was onto something after all:

I take pride in not holding grudges..but you're damn right it hits different when it comes to my kids. Being a mom is the only thing that truly matters to me & I am DONE. Have been for 2 years. Too many lines have been crossed & not enough ppl have stood up for our kids. Enough. https://t.co/BoPkIK2I9f — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) November 3, 2022

Can we get an “Amen”?

Spot on Sage. Our society went from “sacrifice everything for the kids” to actually sacrificing the kids. https://t.co/Q7IsJxxyKB — “Pocketbook Issue Voter” ReneeHart 🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) November 4, 2022

Yes.

The Democrats took things too far and women like this will make them pay for it… https://t.co/ucGxyY977a — Mike Watson (@Winston1984_2) November 4, 2022

Good. The Democrats should pay for it. They should pay for it for years to come, because our kids are going to be paying for it for years to come.

Of course, there are some people out there who just can’t handle the truth, and they’re taking their frustration out on Steele for toeing a different line than the one they chose for her.

Omg check out the piss stream of liberal nonsense attacking Sage https://t.co/YbVSfAZXQ9 — Elon Gated (@ElonGat79853981) November 3, 2022

Here’s a small taste:

ESPN employs at least one garbage person… Read through her page. https://t.co/oycaMLdP2d — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) November 4, 2022

You want 10 year old incest victims forced to carry their rapists baby. Maybe shut up about protecting kids Sage https://t.co/NKEEanRZUh — Cagy Gibbon (@CagyRisesAgain) November 4, 2022

*Offer not valid for gay or trans kids. https://t.co/F7yQFTPsmZ — DisneyBiden (@DisneyBiden) November 3, 2022

Lol, oh, Sage Steele is maga, what a shock! https://t.co/Ym6T5K4H4p — Dos Minutos (@DosMinutos) November 4, 2022

Sage Steele is just a Candace Owens who can throw a spiral. If she’s agreeing with you, yikes. https://t.co/zKwMLQy3ey — OsRavensWiz (@jopo12191) November 4, 2022

I forgot Shawty a kewn https://t.co/3d8j4xcVTb — B (@Bthehawksfan) November 4, 2022

That’s lovely talk, isn’t it?

You need to stop lying to yourself, being a mom is not important to you, and you would do anything to endanger your kids because MAGA is more important to you being part of a violent cult of hate is what really matters to you. That is the truth. I'm sorry for your kids. https://t.co/uhRyYAahZi — 🇿🇲🇱🇸 דנטה 🦁 (@moalusi_victor) November 4, 2022

Her kids will be just fine.

Can’t say the same for the Democratic Party.

