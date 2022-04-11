It took far too long to happen, but the mainstream media have finally decided that yes, the Hunter Biden laptop story is kind of a big effing deal. Not that it’s really consequential at this point. Joe Biden is safely ensconced in the White House, and Hunter Biden is extremely unlikely to face any real consequences for any of the shady things he’s done.

But still. The MSM is talking about it, and that fact alone shows just how big of a story this is.

And that seems to be a real issue for Daniel Goldman, former lead counsel for the House impeachment inquiry and, among other things, MSNBC legal analyst. Goldman straight-up doesn’t want to hear another word about Hunter Biden:

I don’t want to hear another word about Hunter Biden. But I would like to hear about congressional investigations related to this investment. https://t.co/PXWx5ruH0z — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 11, 2022

The sketchiness factor is plenty high with Jared Kushner. And it’s perfectly fine to talk about that. But this isn’t a zero-sum game, Daniel. We can talk about Jared and Hunter. It’s easy if you try! Especially when you take into consideration that you’re, you know, a legal analyst at a major news network. You should have plenty to say about Hunter Biden, given all the legal issues surrounding him.

I dOn'T wAnT tO hEaR aNoThEr WoRd AbOuT hUnTeR bIDeN https://t.co/367lI9TUVm — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 11, 2022

Is this the sort of legal analysis that MSNBC is going for? Because that would explain so much.

FYI both things can be wrong at the same time. Both HB and JK can be subject to investigation. Not sure why you suggest this should be mutually exclusive. — Serena W. (@SerenaWWind) April 11, 2022

"I don’t want to hear another word about Hunter Biden" = "Don't confuse me with the truth, because I, @danielsgoldman, can't handle the truth." Law breaking is wrong no matter who does it, and no matter what that person's political party is. https://t.co/ljpCQq8fzw — RonSupportsYou (@RonSupportsYou) April 11, 2022

No one cares what YOU do or don't want to hear. We care about the truth. Not your disgraceful partisan attempts to silence it! https://t.co/AhEkIuwRcL — Alex Nieora (@alexnieora_) April 11, 2022

