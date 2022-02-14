Who is literally the worst and why is it Jennifer Rubin?

Because of stuff like this, that’s why:

We know it’s none of our business, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t really, really curious about what substances Jennifer Rubin might be indulging in in order to continue to churn out hot takes like that at such a breakneck pace.

Jennifer Rubin should just make that the headline of every column she writes.

She did:

Her mind changed quite a bit:

It’s actually quite easy to reconcile Jennifer Rubin’s about-face on protests when you remember that she’s a shameless partisan hack.

Hey, we all make mistakes.

The important thing is that we learn from them. And what we’ve learned is that Jennifer Rubin does not deserve to be taken seriously on anything serious ever again.

