Who is literally the worst and why is it Jennifer Rubin?

Because of stuff like this, that’s why:

as evident in the GOP’s rooting for Canada’s right-wing trucker blockade protesting vaccine mandates, its goals are chaos, economic self-harm and lawlessness.https://t.co/N4KAL34zMC — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 14, 2022

Parents threatening school board members? No problem! Thugs menacing poll workers? Go get 'em! Truckers occupying cities and sending our workers to unemployment lines? Swell! You'd never guess this is the party that inveighs against Ds for being weak on crime or anti-business. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 14, 2022

A party that considers it heroic to occupy major cities and wreak havoc on innocent people — or that thinks marauding through the Capitol and assaulting police a party antagonistic only toward democ + “ordered liberty,” which used to be a big deal for the right. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 14, 2022

The right wing’s infatuation with white grievance and increasing attraction to civil unrest at the expense of ordinary Americans is leading the GOP to increasingly perverse positions. Now, Republicans and their media cohorts root for economic distress, violence and disorder. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 14, 2022

We know it’s none of our business, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t really, really curious about what substances Jennifer Rubin might be indulging in in order to continue to churn out hot takes like that at such a breakneck pace.

Haha. Amazing how opposing authoritarian policies is now a “far-right” issue. https://t.co/TyYhRPjpi7 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 14, 2022

"Everything Republicans do and say is bad, especially when it's good that Democrats do and say the same things," explained the last true conservative https://t.co/24hdzjsbID — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 14, 2022

Jennifer Rubin should just make that the headline of every column she writes.

Now do Democrats supporting rioters and looters with names like BLM and Antifa https://t.co/Wkuy1ZwcCC — Buck Fiden🇺🇸..l..😁..l..🇺🇲 (@wildthang1471) February 14, 2022

She did:

GP This is just a "mostly peaceful protest." Why do you hate mostly peaceful protests? What changed your mind from summer 2020? https://t.co/njDW5W7VN8 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 14, 2022

Her mind changed quite a bit:

It’s actually quite easy to reconcile Jennifer Rubin’s about-face on protests when you remember that she’s a shameless partisan hack.

The most reliably stupid opinions https://t.co/bPSI4JjX6p — Liberty Enthusiast (@therealBradDE) February 14, 2022

I can't believe I used to like her. So much has changed in the last few years. https://t.co/88OFVyPMkQ — Odd to Joy (@Oder_to_Joy) February 14, 2022

Hey, we all make mistakes.

The important thing is that we learn from them. And what we’ve learned is that Jennifer Rubin does not deserve to be taken seriously on anything serious ever again.

If Jen Rubin opposes what you're doing, that's all the evidence you need that what you're doing is correct and necessary. https://t.co/AAW04aiDly — Greenbrier (@greenbrier_n) February 14, 2022

