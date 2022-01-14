People love to give Fox News a hard time, but you know what? Even Fox’s harshest critics should be able to give props to Peter Doocy.

Unlike, say, Jim Acosta or April Ryan, Doocy has figured out how to take an adversarial journalistic approach to covering the current administration without showboating and performative BS. As viewers, we can certainly appreciate that. We can also appreciate that he knows how to sit back and let the Biden administration tie themselves into knots.

We’ve grown quite fond of his exchanges with Jen Psaki, of course, but his talent goes beyond just her. Take this moment, for instance:

DOOCY TIME: "So what's the point of now sending N95 or KN95 masks out to Americans if a lot of those masks are just single, daily use, like somebody wears it once, then what?" FEMA official: "Masks save lives, I think, is the important thing here." pic.twitter.com/VoGyJ9JXN7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 14, 2022

All Doocy had to do was ask a straightforward and totally reasonable question — the sort of question that a FEMA official should be able to answer — and then sit back and enjoy with the rest of us.

When their brains break from a basic common sense question they just go right to their programming. They chant it like dogma. “Masks save lives. Masks save lives. Masks save lives.” https://t.co/Ra7s6HKGy9 — Mike (@m_anto04) January 14, 2022

When you have just the one answer you're allowed to give, no matter the question. https://t.co/AAImTkNpK9 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 14, 2022

Its like a stuck CD or Record — dD (@michael70658921) January 14, 2022

They just hit buttons on the preprogrammed sound board. Thats really it. — A.J. (@TheRealAJD) January 14, 2022

Oops. The programers forgot to input the answer to this question…

Not computing. Not computing.

Default: "Masks save lives." — Amy Noelle (@NoelleTMD) January 14, 2022

Responding to simple questions with non-answers has become a trademark of the Biden administration. It’s truly fascinating, albeit annoying as hell.

LOL she completely ignored the question — Ethan Bond, Esq. (@EthanBond006) January 14, 2022

Questioned asked. Question not answered. — Beth Estes (@bethestesfitnes) January 14, 2022

That is not a good job of not answering the question. — George Reeves (@DonMcCo27621982) January 14, 2022

Great dodge. As usual. — ParamedicMike (@MikeParamedic) January 14, 2022

Again, Doocy’s question was not a difficult one, or it shouldn’t’ve been difficult for someone involved in the program to distribute single-use N95/KN95 masks to hundreds of millions of Americans.

"Masks save lives, but only for one day" — Evil Gronk (@EvilGronk) January 14, 2022

Why are we supposed to be listening to these people again?

She didn’t answer the question. So we have the tools to use it once? Then what? They make no sense with this crap. — Sean Filly (@SeanSillyFilly) January 14, 2022

And these clowns are supposed to be the adults in the room.

Clown show — ExileOnWoodward (@ExileOnWoodward) January 14, 2022

Total clown show.

GP Biden's administration staff, despite being everything the DC-NY media and political elites love (e.g., credentialed, right schools, leftist views, loads of government/not for profit jobs), is as or more incompetent than Trump administration staff the media mocked mercilessly. https://t.co/DoVYEH46Py — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 14, 2022

