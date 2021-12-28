With the end of the year comes end-of-the-year retrospectives.

Forbes did one on “the biggest career crashes of 2021,” and Andrew Cuomo gets a shout-out:

The Biggest Career Crashes Of 2021 https://t.co/FheH1Z6WHq — Forbes (@Forbes) December 28, 2021

Andrew Cuomo definitely belongs on the list. Here’s what Forbes has to say about him:

He was the perfect pandemic-era leader, earning plaudits as a somber voice of reason and guidance during the Covid-19 pandemic as his counterparts in Washington, D.C. were downplaying the risks. But in August of this year, now former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned after the New York attorney general’s report concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. Since then, he has been charged with forcible touching and inappropriate sexual advances, both of which he has denied. In his latest fall from grace, Cuomo has been ordered by the New York State ethics board to turn over millions of dollars in profits from his pandemic memoir.

These are all valid cases against Andrew Cuomo, but there’s something very important that Forbes left out. Thousands of somethings, actually. Or, rather, someones.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean is more than willing to fill in the gaps:

Hi @Forbes. You forgot to mention @andrewcuomo admitting over 9,000 Covid patients into nursing homes and covering up the numbers to sell his 5.2 million dollar book. Oh, and giving out VIP Covid tests while prohibiting nursing homes from getting any. Do better. https://t.co/wjaB52ceZ9 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

How about a quick mention of the thousands of dead elderly he covered up to sell his 5.2 million dollar book? Kinda important. But @forbes doesn’t care. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

Forbes may not have felt that the blood on Andrew Cuomo’s hands was worth mentioning, but Dean is never going to let it be forgotten. And she’s never going to let media get away with pretending to forget about it.

Glad to see the fall of Andrew Cuomo is making the 2021 lists but do not forget about the over 15,000 dead seniors he tried to cover up because of his deadly decisions. I realize they don’t get “clicks” like the other gross stuff he did, but it deserves some ink. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

There’s another possible reason magazines like @Forbes and newspapers are ignoring the thousands of elderly that died in nursing homes. Could it be because they never reported on it to begin with? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

I think I’ve come up with the answer as to why all the Andrew Cuomo articles forget to mention the fact that he admitted over 9,000 infected patients into nursing homes and then went to great lengths to cover up the deaths. It’s because they never reported on it to begin with! — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

And it’s not ALL media but the ones that LOVED Cuomo soooo much and helped build him up to be the pandemic luv guv who might be a president one day! They are ignoring all the deadly stuff in their end of year articles and newscasts they avoided at all costs to cover. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

Janice Dean is righteously indignant and we’re here for it.

(Almost) 400,000 follower is not lost on me here. And I know that at least half of you came on board because you wanted to support our fight for my in-laws who died after contracting Covid in nursing homes. I am grateful. God Bless you all. ♥️ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

*followers 😘 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

Get some, Janice.

Ok just had to get some end of year ranting out of my system. Back to eating cheese. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

Sharp cheddar is my fave. Gouda is good-ah too! — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

A good brie with the right cracker is also hard to beat. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 28, 2021

Enjoy it, lady. You’ve more than earned it.

