Earlier this week, Dave Chappelle visited his old high school, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C.

You might think that students were all pretty stoked to see such a successful alumnus.

And you’d evidently be wrong:

Dave Chappelle Visits His Old High School, Encounters Mixed Responses https://t.co/lSiq3QOIHH — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2021

Some students rather vocally took issue with Chappelle’s most recent and highly unwoke Netflix comedy special, “The Closer.”

Dave Chappelle made a surprise stop to his former high school this week – and had a heated Q&A session with nearly 600 students about his Netflix special https://t.co/XYnhpCxYTp pic.twitter.com/8f3NTglVpY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 25, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the self-righteously woke are very upset with Chappelle for being real with the kids instead of indulging their tiresome criticisms.

brb going back to my high school to scream at teenagers about how I'm better than them https://t.co/dhj1ojFazS — Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) November 26, 2021

God this is embarrassing https://t.co/fWE6aqfHB7 — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) November 26, 2021

Chappelle getting roasted by a room full of teens, thinking it would be a friendly room, is very funny https://t.co/Kg7ixnvqhw — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) November 25, 2021

wow cancel culture has gotten so bad a multimillionaire adult can barely bully children anymore https://t.co/k1eerww6LT — danielle tcholakian (@danielleiat) November 25, 2021

Going to schools to browbeat children into accepting your out of touch past-its-prime social commentary is just what Comedy Legends do https://t.co/UdU7K5g9dk — smoogy (@smoogymma) November 25, 2021

One, anyone living in the real world could have told you that todays kids ain’t nothing to play with. Two, what in god’s name was he THINKING? And his team?!! You’re antagonizing children AT SCHOOL?! And think that’s a flex? This is embarrassing. https://t.co/7VQ3dE5igR — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) November 25, 2021

People who are unkind to children don’t deserve any grace. He was disrespectful for no reason. https://t.co/wdeiOXS40Z — Raisa, an angel among demons (@newsworthy17) November 25, 2021

If anything, Chappelle was doing those kids a favor. Treating them as adults rather than patronizing them.

Sounds to us like the students got some extra education that day.

P.S.:

I'm still laughing at the parent who was shocked that Dave Chappelle used the N word. DAVE CHAPPELLE. Did these people just arrive from another galaxy that they don't know who DAVE CHAPPELLE is? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 26, 2021

Dave Chappelle’s been Dave Chappelle for years. He’s sure as hell not going to stop now, not even for the children.

