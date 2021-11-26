Earlier this week, Dave Chappelle visited his old high school, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C.

You might think that students were all pretty stoked to see such a successful alumnus.

And you’d evidently be wrong:

Some students rather vocally took issue with Chappelle’s most recent and highly unwoke Netflix comedy special, “The Closer.”

Unsurprisingly, the self-righteously woke are very upset with Chappelle for being real with the kids instead of indulging their tiresome criticisms.

If anything, Chappelle was doing those kids a favor. Treating them as adults rather than patronizing them.

Sounds to us like the students got some extra education that day.

P.S.:

Dave Chappelle’s been Dave Chappelle for years. He’s sure as hell not going to stop now, not even for the children.

