Huntington Beach, California, restaurant owner Tony Roman recently came into the national spotlight for posting an unusual sign in the window of his eatery:

Let’s just get this out there now: that’s not something we would’ve done. Democrats and the Resistance have done plenty to undermine vaccine confidence without any “help” from guys like Tony Roman. Getting vaccinated is not treasonous or anti-American, and it’s wrong to frame it as such.

That said, though, we can’t help but thoroughly enjoy Roman calling out COVID19 moralizer Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo on the former’s CNN show last night:

Trending

No matter how bad someone looks, the Cuomo brothers can always — always — look even worse.

Chris Cuomo is a doofus. That’s not an opinion; that’s just a fact.

And it will never not be wonderful to watch him get called out.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomochris cuomoCNNCOVIDCOVID19quarantineTony Roman