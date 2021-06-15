CNN’s most stunningly brave firefighters couldn’t hide their enthusiasm and sheer joy when Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. They were genuinely thrilled.

Which makes it all the more interesting that they still can’t seem to quit Donald Trump, even after all this time.

Take Don Lemon, for example. For a guy who can’t stand Donald Trump, he sure does devote a lot of his time and energy to Donald Trump:

Donald Trump is a helluva drug.

Can anyone recommend a good detox program?

You really hate to see it.

