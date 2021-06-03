Yesterday, Fox News’ Martha MacCallum spoke with NIH Director Francis Collins, who really doesn’t want to talk about the origin of the COVID19 pandemic anymore.

For what it’s worth, CNN’s Brian Stelter agrees with Collins and thinks that Fox News is waaaaay too focused on the origin of a deadly global pandemic:

Interesting way of describing Fox News, Brian!

It’s really something.

Brian Stelter frequently takes pride in things that would make other people hide in shame.

Why aren’t you, Brian?

Just a suggestion.

We see it. And we won’t forget.

