Joe Biden was the star of today’s big gun control plan reveal, but he also gave Attorney General Merrick Garland a chance to shine:

Attorney General Garland: "Although law enforcement plays an important role, gun violence is not a problem that law enforcement alone can solve." https://t.co/op7D78gkpo pic.twitter.com/d6BBm9C1Ud — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 8, 2021

This sounds promising, doesn’t it?

“Although we’re still gonna be putting a disproportionate number of young Black men behind bars for non/violent, possessory offenses, we’re also gonna hand out some grant money to violence prevention groups to cover our ass.” https://t.co/6ah4rKwhtn — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) April 8, 2021

Send out the safety regulators! Their only job will be to protect us from the scary firearms. For our safety. Nothing like police. Regulators are totally different. https://t.co/LTBoFz9oTV — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) April 8, 2021

Oh well. At least we can take comfort in knowing that Merrick Garland is every bit the gun expert that Joe Biden is:

LOOOOOOL Merrick Garland is saying AR-pistols are concealable LOOOOOOOL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2021

Let’s go to the videotape:

Here's Merrick Garland claiming AR-pistols are "concealable" because they have a brace instead of a stock LOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/J3w820FHlB — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2021

First of all, making pistols more stable and accurate seems like a good thing.

But can we talk about this whole “concealable” thing?

Has… Merrick Garland ever seen an AR-15 pistol? https://t.co/cWaEpLXwd0 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 8, 2021

Where can i find a hip holster for my 10.5in AR pistol???? — Benny Blanco (@KingBennyBlanco) April 8, 2021

Perhaps he should hold one up in front of the camera to show how "concealable" they are. — AllenCo66273228 (@AllenCo66273228) April 8, 2021

a brace makes it practically invisible pic.twitter.com/xpcof8tNUO — Shannon K (@shannyk36) April 8, 2021

It's concealable… if you wear one of those dresses with the wire frame things from like 150 years ago. — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) April 8, 2021

OK, fair.

Have any of these people actually seen a gun before? — John (@joejangle123) April 8, 2021

Do cartoons count?

He really has no idea what he's talking about, does he? — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) April 8, 2021

hahahahahaha this guy has absolutely no clue — LOU WILL SZN (@Atlantaholic_) April 8, 2021

He should’ve done his homework.

this guy could've been on the supreme court https://t.co/8N9KeYOQNj — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 8, 2021

Guess we really dodged a bullet, so to speak.