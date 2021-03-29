You may not know it, but America has a gun problem. A big one.

Just not the problem Vox has in mind.

See, Vox seems disturbed by the fact that Americans own a lot more guns than other countries’ citizens do:

Americans make up less than 5% of the world’s population, yet they own roughly 45% of all the world’s privately held firearms. https://t.co/0vx7GQjeRS — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 27, 2021

They say that like it’s a bad thing!

"It's a real damn inconvenience" – King George III https://t.co/mpQ341qc9a — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 29, 2021

Actually, in a way, it is a bad thing:

This is completely awful. That number needs to come down.

There's no reason we should be the only people in the world to have ready access to firearms. Everyone else should too! — HalfPastEight (@hpast8) March 28, 2021

Right?

But we can’t wait until the rest of the world catches up to us. We need to focus on ourselves and making sure that America continues to be the most problematic country on the planet:

How disappointing. We need to get it up higher. — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) March 28, 2021

Come on Man ! I bet if we all pull together we can get this to 50% — you blew it up (@Jeff_Camps) March 28, 2021

We can do better than that! Let's get over 50%!!! https://t.co/OyeIp9D1IB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 29, 2021

Let’s do this.

According to the gun control nuts, we should have 45% of the worlds murders then. Funny, that — Dixie Flatline (@UncleBobsReason) March 28, 2021

We may not have that, but we’ve got something else:

Guess what percent of the world's freedom we own? https://t.co/5bW5yyFjaH — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 29, 2021

We also own about 80% of the world’s freedom and the other 20% can thank us for theirs. https://t.co/PK40hiTQge — Chris Loesch Beep, Bop, Boop (@ChrisLoesch) March 28, 2021

Parting evergreen tweet: