Let disgraced former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill be clear: She’s a big fan of vaccines, but …

I’m a big fan of vaccines but DAMN I’m skeptical of one that‘s supposed to have been developed, tested, produced, and distributed in 6 months — right in time for the re-election of our very own dictator. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) September 2, 2020

Wait a minute.

My fellow conservatives, good news. We're back to being the party of science and medicine. https://t.co/405pzOK28j — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 3, 2020

"reelection of…dictator" — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 3, 2020

What a time to be alive.

Oh, good, just what we needed, a left-wing anti-vax conspiracy. https://t.co/sGxEV4pyQA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 3, 2020

Here's a former member of Congress (D-A lot) pushing Alex Jones level conspiracy theories on vaccines. https://t.co/jjIb71Zpjr — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2020

That should go viral. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2020

Pun intended?

I’m a big fan of oxygen, but if this Trump guy wants everyone to have it…I just don’t know if i can trust it. *holds breath* https://t.co/pEgIuMhlab — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 3, 2020

That’s essentially what this boils down to.

"I'm a big fan of vaccines, except one I think might help Republicans politically." – Katie Hill, lecherous creep and former Democrat Congresswoman. FWIW, I doubt it helps Trump much. — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 3, 2020

Ah, now is the era of anti-vaxxing to own Trump https://t.co/Kc8jrdbEdF — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 3, 2020

So begins the left wishcasting for more deaths and a slower development of a vaccine because it may help trump https://t.co/9khZ4lMiDA — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) September 3, 2020

Democrats trying to scare people about the vaccine was the most predictable thing ever.https://t.co/GVL2E8tPCe https://t.co/Yq2QYuRLU8 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 3, 2020

Yep. Dems never fail to deliver on the goods!

What's more dangerous? Stupid QAnon memes on Facebook? Or celebrity Democrats suggesting that the pharmaceutical industry is cranking out bad vaccines to help Trump (the Dictator) win re-election? https://t.co/jjIb71Zpjr — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2020

We’re gonna go with the latter.

I see the coronavirus vaccine truthers are circulating their talking points, chief among them that it’s not safe (hundreds of thousands of people in clinical trials what) and that Trump is rushing it to market two days before the election to change a political result. 😂 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 2, 2020

Sure, if you think that 1) 10s of thousands of career people at HHS/CDC and thousands at pharmaceutical companies would rush an unsafe product to market to help Trump 2) The 100s of thousands of clinical trial participants just didn’t exist … — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 2, 2020

… 3) We have enough vaccines and supplies (which we are low on) to administer half a vaccine to enough people in a few days to make a massive difference to voters and help Trump in the election You are bonkers. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 2, 2020

If any of this were true (and it’s not), Trump would be rushing this to market in September so he could spend the next two months and the debates talking about it. Y’all are nuts. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 2, 2020

They’re Dems. So, potayto, potahto.