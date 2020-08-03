Late last week, Politico reported that Nancy Pelosi went on a tear about Dr. Deborah Birx.

Well, now that she’s had some time to reflect upon her comments, she’s realized that maybe she went too far.

We kid, of course. She is Nancy Pelosi, after all:

Speaking to CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Pelosi was asked about her recent meeting with White House officials where she accused Birx of enabling President Donald Trump and airing misinformation about the coronavirus. Sciutto pointed out that Birx has differed from Trump on occasion, so he asked Pelosi why she singled out Birx at the time.

Pelosi responded by offering a recollection of the meeting:

What happened is we had a conversation about how we stop the virus, and when we did, they were making contentions about how tracing isn’t a valuable thing, we shouldn’t do it, and I said ‘Well that’s not what most scientists say.’ And they said ‘we’ll bring a scientist to say that,’ and I said ‘Make sure it’s not Dr. Birx because I don’t have confidence in anyone who stands there while the president says swallow Lysol and it’s going to cure your virus.’

Anyone remember when Trump told people to swallow Lysol to cure COVID19? No? Well, that’s because he didn’t.

Nancy Pelosi’s a bit like a virus, too, isn’t she? Toxic personality with a penchant for infecting the national discourse. Or, at the very least, she’s a super-spreader of BS.

Worth noting, though, that Jim Sciutto doesn’t seem too upset about that.

