Late last week, Politico reported that Nancy Pelosi went on a tear about Dr. Deborah Birx.

Playbook PM: "Behind the scenes: Pelosi trashes Birx” During Thursday night’s closed meeting in NANCY PELOSI’S office suite, THE SPEAKER let loose on someone she doesn’t seem to care for: coronavirus task force coordinator DEBORAH BIRX. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 31, 2020

PELOSI SAID to Treasury Secretary STEVEN MNUCHIN and White House chief of staff MARK MEADOWS: “Deborah Birx is the worst. Wow, what horrible hands you’re in.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 31, 2020

She accused BIRX of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, while praising ANTHONY FAUCI, who she said “came to his senses, and is now a hero.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 31, 2020

Well, now that she’s had some time to reflect upon her comments, she’s realized that maybe she went too far.

We kid, of course. She is Nancy Pelosi, after all:

Pelosi Doubles Down on Slamming Dr. Birx: 'I Don't Have Confidence in Anyone Who Stands There' While Trump Says 'Swallow Lysol' https://t.co/12CJqWbY1D — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 3, 2020

More from Mediaite:

Speaking to CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Pelosi was asked about her recent meeting with White House officials where she accused Birx of enabling President Donald Trump and airing misinformation about the coronavirus. Sciutto pointed out that Birx has differed from Trump on occasion, so he asked Pelosi why she singled out Birx at the time. Pelosi responded by offering a recollection of the meeting: What happened is we had a conversation about how we stop the virus, and when we did, they were making contentions about how tracing isn’t a valuable thing, we shouldn’t do it, and I said ‘Well that’s not what most scientists say.’ And they said ‘we’ll bring a scientist to say that,’ and I said ‘Make sure it’s not Dr. Birx because I don’t have confidence in anyone who stands there while the president says swallow Lysol and it’s going to cure your virus.’

Anyone remember when Trump told people to swallow Lysol to cure COVID19? No? Well, that’s because he didn’t.

Have some video that shows him saying that? — Pinky🇺🇸 (@pinkyscudero) August 3, 2020

He never said “swallow Lysol” — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 3, 2020

He never said that. — Aging In Place (@advisorrob) August 3, 2020

He didn't say that. — Save the Republic 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@NotBruinOregon) August 3, 2020

The scary thing is people will believe her, even though he never said that! — Cathy Gregg (@WxCat62) August 3, 2020

She is lying of course, but that doesn’t matter to many people anymore — GWyp (@GaryWypiszynski) August 3, 2020

Nancy Pelosi’s a bit like a virus, too, isn’t she? Toxic personality with a penchant for infecting the national discourse. Or, at the very least, she’s a super-spreader of BS.

Worth noting, though, that Jim Sciutto doesn’t seem too upset about that.