Just to get things rolling, here’s video of Nancy Pelosi from earlier this year after President Trump instituted a coronavirus-related travel ban from China telling everybody in San Francisco’s Chinatown that it was perfectly safe to gather. Trump reminded Pelosi of that fact in April:

Crazy Nancy Pelosi deleted this from her Twitter account. She wanted everyone to pack into Chinatown long after I closed the BORDER TO CHINA. Based on her statement, she is responsible for many deaths. She’s an incompetent, third-rate politician! pic.twitter.com/uWNI7DCG3o

Fast forward the tape to this week, and Politico is reporting that Pelosi took “misinformation” swipes at Dr. Birx in a giant fit of projection:

Playbook PM: "Behind the scenes: Pelosi trashes Birx” During Thursday night’s closed meeting in NANCY PELOSI’S office suite, THE SPEAKER let loose on someone she doesn’t seem to care for: coronavirus task force coordinator DEBORAH BIRX. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 31, 2020

PELOSI SAID to Treasury Secretary STEVEN MNUCHIN and White House chief of staff MARK MEADOWS: “Deborah Birx is the worst. Wow, what horrible hands you’re in.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 31, 2020

She accused BIRX of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, while praising ANTHONY FAUCI, who she said “came to his senses, and is now a hero.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 31, 2020

Remember the Democrat mantra of “trust the doctors and experts”? Neither does Pelosi if the doctor in question isn’t fully toeing the liberal narrative line.

I knew why I liked Birx more than Fauci. Just another reason why here: Pelosi hates her. https://t.co/Gs3d4ONM7J — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 31, 2020

What a piece of work the Speaker is. https://t.co/ARv9iWq2Fz — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 1, 2020

Dr Birx is a distinguished doctor and Army Colonel who has devoted her career to fighting HIV-AIDS. She was President Obama’s AIDS global Ambassador, director of AIDS research at the CDC and Walter Reed, etc. Pelosi isn’t worthy of tying her scarf. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 1, 2020

The Speaker who likes to claim Democrats are the party of so-called "women empowerment" decides to "trash" an accomplished medical professional and Army colonel who happens to be a woman. Very professional of the Democrat leader. https://t.co/p5YJEcJdiC — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) July 31, 2020

Pelosi has no use for accomplished women if they’re not doing exactly what she wants.

There’s no doubt about that.