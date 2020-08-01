Just to get things rolling, here’s video of Nancy Pelosi from earlier this year after President Trump instituted a coronavirus-related travel ban from China telling everybody in San Francisco’s Chinatown that it was perfectly safe to gather. Trump reminded Pelosi of that fact in April:
Crazy Nancy Pelosi deleted this from her Twitter account. She wanted everyone to pack into Chinatown long after I closed the BORDER TO CHINA. Based on her statement, she is responsible for many deaths. She’s an incompetent, third-rate politician! pic.twitter.com/uWNI7DCG3o
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020