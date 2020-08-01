Just to get things rolling, here’s video of Nancy Pelosi from earlier this year after President Trump instituted a coronavirus-related travel ban from China telling everybody in San Francisco’s Chinatown that it was perfectly safe to gather. Trump reminded Pelosi of that fact in April:

Fast forward the tape to this week, and Politico is reporting that Pelosi took “misinformation” swipes at Dr. Birx in a giant fit of projection:

Remember the Democrat mantra of “trust the doctors and experts”? Neither does Pelosi if the doctor in question isn’t fully toeing the liberal narrative line.

Pelosi has no use for accomplished women if they’re not doing exactly what she wants.

There’s no doubt about that.

