Remember yesterday when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided to blame nursing homes for not doing more to resist his order that they take in COVID19-positive patients?

Well, it will no doubt shock you to know that he had lots more accountability to dodge:

Cuomo says Post trying to 'kill all Democrats' with reporting on nursing homes https://t.co/sraiGBP1EG pic.twitter.com/Rnan1LTX8F — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2020

Oh, this we’ve gotta read:

First he blamed nursing homes, then he blamed President Trump — and now Gov. Andrew Cuomo is attacking The Post for shining light on his widely panned state policy barring nursing homes from turning away coronavirus-positive patients, which may have fueled more than 5,000 deaths in the facilities. “There are columnists who made this point at The Post who are 100 percent supportive of Donald Trump and that’s fine — but then believe, you know, we have to kill all Democrats,” Cuomo told reporters in Washington, DC, when asked whether the mandate came up during his meeting with the president about an hour earlier. “I get it, I understand it,” Cuomo said from the National Press Club. “They’re open in their support of the Trump administration, and I guess their attitude is to be pro-Donald Trump, you have to be anti-Democrat, which I don’t really understand.”

Pardon our French, but what in the bloody hell is he on about? The New York Post has nothing to do with Cuomo’s decision to deliberately put elderly lives at risk. Cuomo owns that. Or at least he should.

“The post is trying to let people know that my actions directly led to thousand and thousand and thousands of unnecessary deaths and I don’t like it” fixed the headline for you. pic.twitter.com/8gUbHynh4m — Tony Pajamas (@TheNotoriousJ0E) May 27, 2020

@NYGovCuomo no sir you killed grandma with your policies. pic.twitter.com/8v8EhtX6MP — Matthew Bove (@mbove12) May 27, 2020

That’s not how this works — Deplorable Me 1718 🙏🏻🇺🇸❤️ (@Qsentme1718) May 27, 2020

One last thing to think about:

Assume he'll reap the whirlwind for his latest attack on the free press? https://t.co/3jvrb1P5LR — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 28, 2020

Paging Brian Stelter!