How would Amanda Marcotte process this footage from outside the Massachusetts State House today? Is liberal Boston full of … racists?

Kind of messes with the prevailing media narrative a bit.

From a public health standpoint, the protest is probably, um, not terribly wise. But rightly or wrongly, such demonstrations are becoming increasingly common. And sorry media, but they’re not just a red state phenomenon.

Update:

In the interest of balanced coverage, we feel it’s important to note that at least some of the protesters’ indignation went beyond just frustration at the stay-at-home advisory:

Yeah, that’s not helpful. There’s an argument to be made when it comes to the wisdom of expecting people to stay home … when it comes to whether or not the pandemic is real, though, there’s not really an argument. It’s real, and it’s not spectacular.

