As Twitchy told you earlier, Bernie Sanders was hospitalized for an arterial blockage. Thankfully, he seems to be doing better now, as you can clearly see:

That’s our Bernie.

Trending

You can take the socialist out of the Bernie Sanders, but … actually no you can’t.

Hey now … he’s not feeling that good.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arterial blockageBernie Sandersmedicare for allSocialized Medicineuniversal health care