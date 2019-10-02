As Twitchy told you earlier, Bernie Sanders was hospitalized for an arterial blockage. Thankfully, he seems to be doing better now, as you can clearly see:
Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm feeling good. I'm fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses helping me to recover.
None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 2, 2019
That’s our Bernie.
Good to hear Bernie's bouncing back. https://t.co/NAgA4WgImb
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 2, 2019
Relentlessly on message https://t.co/0969YmjYrF
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 2, 2019
Glad the commie is alive and well https://t.co/4qY7JDuCXa
— 👻 Bob “Spooky ghost of Bin Laden” Malak 👻 (@bob_malak) October 2, 2019
Glad you're okay but piss off with the agenda pushing https://t.co/O3fkftfOQF
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 2, 2019
You can take the socialist out of the Bernie Sanders, but … actually no you can’t.
Imagine if you had to wait for socialized medicine.
— Gilford Crowell (@CrowellGilford) October 2, 2019
Good thing we have a non-socialist health care system or you’d still be in the waiting room.
— Nate Thomas (@NateTho66417611) October 2, 2019
Just give us access to the insurance the Senate enjoys. https://t.co/dbkHfKGuv0
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 2, 2019
Hey now … he’s not feeling that good.