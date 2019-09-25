Isn’t it interesting that Democrats are so outraged about alleged attempts by the Trump administration to sway the Ukrainian government? It wasn’t so long ago that they were kinda sorta trying to do the same thing:

Holy shit Dem senators sent a letter to the prosecutor in Ukraine last year Asking them to… wait for it… investigate Trump.https://t.co/RXkZrrLGIX — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 25, 2019

In May 2018, Democratic Senators Bob Menendez, Dick Durbin, and Patrick Leahy wrote to the Ukrainian general prosecutor “to express great concern about reports that your office has taken steps to impede cooperation with the” Mueller investigation.

Last year, @SenatorLeahy, @SenatorMenendez, and @SenatorDurbin wrote to Ukraine's Prosecutor General Demanding that he cooperate with the Mueller investigation Why can't President Trump ask Ukraine to cooperate with Bill Barr's investigation of Joe Biden?#UkraineTranscript pic.twitter.com/nRdLpBC8YW — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 25, 2019

At the very least, it knocks the Democrats’ moral high horse down a few inches.

This seems to be relevant context https://t.co/R5GYF95B3z — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedgerCEI) September 25, 2019

Seems relevant today — chael (@philmxchael) September 25, 2019

Just not a good look, you know? For a Republican — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 25, 2019

Wow sure seems like The Senators were looking to influence the Ukraine into investigating Trump. There is a veiled threat in that Dem letter. — LeighIAM (@factualone) September 25, 2019

Has anyone explained why this was ok? https://t.co/67cmcCUzoF — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 25, 2019

Wow this is treason, right? https://t.co/WAH1F8ZKie — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) September 25, 2019

There’s this as well:

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy gave a pointed message to Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, earlier this month: Investigate the Ukraine dealings of Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and you jeopardize Democrats' support for future U.S. aid to Kievhttps://t.co/IqUo6ZruZN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 25, 2019

Hill opinion contributor John Solomon writes:

Earlier this month, during a bipartisan meeting in Kiev, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) delivered a pointed message to Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky. While choosing his words carefully, Murphy made clear — by his own account — that Ukraine currently enjoyed bipartisan support for its U.S. aid but that could be jeopardized if the new president acquiesced to requests by President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate past corruption allegations involving Americans, including former Vice President Joe Biden’s family. Murphy boasted after the meeting that he told the new Ukrainian leader that U.S. aid was his country’s “most important asset” and it would be viewed as election meddling and “disastrous for long-term U.S.-Ukraine relations” to bend to the wishes of Trump and Giuliani. ADVERTISEMENT “I told Zelensky that he should not insert himself or his government into American politics. I cautioned him that complying with the demands of the President’s campaign representatives to investigate a political rival of the President would gravely damage the U.S.-Ukraine relationship. There are few things that Republicans and Democrats agree on in Washington these days, and support for Ukraine is one of them,” Murphy told me today, confirming what he told Ukraine’s leader.

Apparently some wink-wink-nudge-nudging is more equal than others.