Because everything is terrible, able-bodied actor Bryan Cranston is now having to defend his decision to portray a quadriplegic man in the new film “The Upside”:

Look at this. Just LOOK at this. That’s happening today. pic.twitter.com/TqNvZV99IO — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 8, 2019

Things are officially stupider than ever pic.twitter.com/msjv0gh7NM — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) January 8, 2019

Things can always — always — get stupider.

“We live in the world of criticism, if we’re willing to get up and try something, we have to also be willing to take criticism,” Cranston said, according to Sky News. “We’re very aware of the need to expand the opportunities for people with disabilities.” “As actors, we’re asked to be other people, to play other people,” he added. “If I, as a straight, older person, and I’m wealthy, I’m very fortunate, does that mean I can’t play a person who is not wealthy, does that mean I can’t play a homosexual?” “I don’t know, where does the restriction apply, where is the line for that? I think it is worthy for debate to discuss those issues,” he continued.

He’s right that the rules seem arbitrary, but he’s wrong as far as it being worth debating is concerned. SJWs aren’t interested in debate; they’re only interested in exercising complete control over everyone’s decisions and sucking the joy out of every last aspect of our lives.

Now I find out Bryan Cranston isn't a chemistry teacher who knows how to make meth, either. — Rich Cromwell (@rcromwell4) January 8, 2019

In a related story, Christian Bale and Julianne Moore have apologized for portraying oppressed minorities. "It was wrong for us to portray Republicans when true Republican actors get so few opportunities in Hollywood."https://t.co/zZyjmO8akp — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) January 8, 2019

Seriously, though. This crap has got to stop.

“It offends me when ____.” That’s a you problem. Buck up buttercup. Or you’re gonna die miserable and bitter one day. This world is gonna eat you alive. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 8, 2019

Stop letting people’s sensitivity (or pretend sensitivity) become an action item for you. It ain’t your problem. Tell them to go call mommy. That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 8, 2019

There is no upside to indulging the SJW mob.