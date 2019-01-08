Because everything is terrible, able-bodied actor Bryan Cranston is now having to defend his decision to portray a quadriplegic man in the new film “The Upside”:

Things can always — always — get stupider.

More from Fox News:

“We live in the world of criticism, if we’re willing to get up and try something, we have to also be willing to take criticism,” Cranston said, according to Sky News. “We’re very aware of the need to expand the opportunities for people with disabilities.”

“As actors, we’re asked to be other people, to play other people,” he added. “If I, as a straight, older person, and I’m wealthy, I’m very fortunate, does that mean I can’t play a person who is not wealthy, does that mean I can’t play a homosexual?”

“I don’t know, where does the restriction apply, where is the line for that? I think it is worthy for debate to discuss those issues,” he continued.

He’s right that the rules seem arbitrary, but he’s wrong as far as it being worth debating is concerned. SJWs aren’t interested in debate; they’re only interested in exercising complete control over everyone’s decisions and sucking the joy out of every last aspect of our lives.

The devil, you say!

Ha!

Seriously, though. This crap has got to stop.

There is no upside to indulging the SJW mob.

