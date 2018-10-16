The Real Journalists™ at the AP are doing themselves proud with their coverage of Elizabeth Warren flunking her DNA test.

We have deleted a tweet with President Trump's reaction to Sen. Warren's claim of Native American heritage because it lacked context. A new tweet is upcoming. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2018

We didn’t catch the original tweet, but here’s the new one, complete with the promised “context”:

President Trump lashes out at Sen. Warren over DNA test results she released indicating she has Native American heritage, and he says her claims are "a scam and a lie" despite her proof. https://t.co/OE3nP790in — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2018

"proof." — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) October 16, 2018

"despite her proof"? — Very Stable Raybs (@RayburnThompson) October 16, 2018

"Despite her proof?" She only proved she's less Native American by blood than the average white person. https://t.co/2w00zIXjYq — David Freddoso (@freddoso) October 16, 2018

"Despite her proof." Uh. Her "proof" showed she has less "Native American heritage" than the average white American. https://t.co/aLnLlhM0Hr — RBe (@RBPundit) October 16, 2018

Proof of what? That most "white" people have more native American blood than she does? Please. — Mike Hamm (@hammsensei73) October 16, 2018

DESPITE HER PROOF?! Just a few days ago, news outlets falsely reported that Trump had praised General Lee when he had in fact praised General Grant. They didn’t even check the tape. Now, media gives Warren the benefit of the doubt even when even the Cherokees dispute her claim. https://t.co/lLFrnbP7Ua — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 16, 2018

She proved she might be 1/1024 Mexican or Guatemalan. Why didn't you mention the Cherokee Nation is also "lashing out" at Sen. Warren over her academic fraud? — Tone Loc (@ToneLocNV) October 16, 2018

Wherein Warren's "proof" is that she has LESS Native American genetic imprint than the AVERAGE white American. We shouldn't be surprised by the Left's acclaim for the solidity of such "proof" — we saw it in full display during the Kavanaugh circus. — Voice of The Mute (@eduardoauthor) October 16, 2018

“Proof” This is pure propaganda https://t.co/M3qIqZgaXY — The H2 (@TheH2) October 16, 2018

Here for the ratio. — Lee Doren (@LDoren) October 16, 2018

Lashes out? Proof? 😂 Who are you people at AP? Really not putting the P in press these days. Used to be we could count on basic facts, but you’re all in with advocacy for the left now. #BiasedMedia — Janie (@jbr485) October 16, 2018

Proof??!! What proof? She might be 1/1024 of something. The actual tribe she claims to be from have rejected her claims & have asked her to stop. Know when you’re beat & step down with dignity. #fakenews — #IamTommy🇬🇧 #MayMustGo❌ (@johall007) October 16, 2018

You now cannot trust the AP for fair reporting. Sad. https://t.co/jtVa5Mmofv — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) October 16, 2018

