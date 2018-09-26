In light of Julie Swetnick’s sworn declaration, Brett Kavanaugh is once again denying being a depraved sexual predator. And CNN’s Kaitlan Collins is reading between the lines. Or something:

How Judge Kavanaugh’s responses have shifted as more accusers have come forward: pic.twitter.com/4EmDv7QigR — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 26, 2018

Wow. Damning.

Wait, what?

That's quite a shift from "no I didn't" to "seriously, I didn't" and finally all the way to "No I didn't" https://t.co/kvBiJP3x6F — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 26, 2018

Wow. He went from "categorically and unequivocally deny," to "this did not happen," to "it never happened." He shifted from no, to no, and then to no. Pretty damning. https://t.co/DoQ8E3HXdU — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 26, 2018

He went from "I category deny this" to "This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone" Keep at it, I think he's about to break https://t.co/lqqgU08uOK — Robert Kroese HOLD THE DAMN VOTE (@robkroese) September 26, 2018

That looks awfully consistent, Kaitlan. https://t.co/cBDuvsB0MO — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 26, 2018

Did we change the definition of "shifted" to "remained consistent" and no one told me? https://t.co/NyvUjG4iFv — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 26, 2018

WTF are you talking about? Those are all unequivocal denials. https://t.co/nkDs8POlio — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2018

Unequivocal denials that reflect a man’s exhaustion after having himself and his family repeatedly dragged through the mud.

He is getting frustrated with these accusations. And with most people who are innocent, the denials only get more forceful the more they are accused. — Matt Thomas (@DaAmericanViews) September 26, 2018

If you were the target of a smear campaign, would you get exasperated? https://t.co/neppNlXUTK — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 26, 2018

But let Collins be clear:

I'm not saying they aren't all denials. They are. Obviously. I'm saying he the tone has shifted from measured last week to calling them "the Twilight Zone" today. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 26, 2018

Nice try, sweetie. But you knew exactly what you were doing.

This crap is so transparent.

Perhaps the Twilight Zone nature of this insanity had something to do with that https://t.co/QjdGd5BNSw — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) September 26, 2018

As the allegations have gotten more ridiculous, Kavanaugh has changed how he describes them. This, right here, is some award-winning journalism from CNN. https://t.co/3kf2Np3c2o — The H2 (@TheH2) September 26, 2018