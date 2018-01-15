Last week, Chris Cuomo called out Donald Trump for his “shithole countries” racism:

Maybe Chris he was just projecting:

CNN’s @ChrisCuomo Refers to White House Aide Raj Shah as ‘Raj Whatever His Name Is’ pic.twitter.com/1uzitQaDq8 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 15, 2018

Classy.

Are you fucking kidding me https://t.co/1wgsLj5rN1 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 15, 2018

Those one-syllable names can be tough! — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) January 15, 2018

Because Raj Shah is an #Indian-American, @CNN could just care a damn? Calling others racist non-stop for nothing and here just doing it so causally on air? — Maya Varma (@swargcoming) January 15, 2018

Stellar work as usual, Chris.

Racist as f — KimmyQueen09 (@KimmyQueen09) January 15, 2018

Wow @ChrisCuomo is really racist and hateful. Disgusting. — Stephen 🇩🇪🇮🇪 (@csgc27) January 15, 2018

Seems that Chris is a racist. They all look and sound alike huh Chris? #Racist — Benji Smith (@BenjiQ123) January 15, 2018

This seems to be kind of a chronic problem over at CNN.

CNN is really making a name for themselves running the most racist news show on television https://t.co/5yOeraCye6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 15, 2018

Chris Cuomo brings the racism wherever he goes!

I was not on Twitter much on Friday so I missed this bizarre and totally gratuitous bit of ignorant racism pic.twitter.com/BtRjpXa3HM — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) June 4, 2017

Parting food for thought:

Racism aside, you'd think Chris would be more cognizant of last names considering that’s how he got his job — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 15, 2018

Ha!

***

Update:

Since Chris Cuomo seems to have a hard time with four-letter names, Raj Shah tweeted out a helpful reminder:

Cuomo says it won’t happen again:

Sorry for the mistake, Raj. Won’t happen again. Please know that you are welcome to come on the show anytime. https://t.co/kw669MfP0a — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 15, 2018

Try to keep your casual racism to yourself next time, Chris.