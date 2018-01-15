Last week, Chris Cuomo called out Donald Trump for his “shithole countries” racism:
Maybe Chris he was just projecting:
CNN’s @ChrisCuomo Refers to White House Aide Raj Shah as ‘Raj Whatever His Name Is’ pic.twitter.com/1uzitQaDq8
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 15, 2018
Classy.
Are you fucking kidding me https://t.co/1wgsLj5rN1
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 15, 2018
Those one-syllable names can be tough!
— Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) January 15, 2018
Because Raj Shah is an #Indian-American, @CNN could just care a damn? Calling others racist non-stop for nothing and here just doing it so causally on air?
— Maya Varma (@swargcoming) January 15, 2018
Stellar work as usual, Chris.
Racist as f
— KimmyQueen09 (@KimmyQueen09) January 15, 2018
Wow @ChrisCuomo is really racist and hateful. Disgusting.
— Stephen 🇩🇪🇮🇪 (@csgc27) January 15, 2018
Seems that Chris is a racist. They all look and sound alike huh Chris? #Racist
— Benji Smith (@BenjiQ123) January 15, 2018
Literally this. pic.twitter.com/wjNxjTn73f
— Z Unit (@zupansic21) January 15, 2018
This seems to be kind of a chronic problem over at CNN.
CNN is really making a name for themselves running the most racist news show on television https://t.co/5yOeraCye6
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 15, 2018
Chris Cuomo brings the racism wherever he goes!
I was not on Twitter much on Friday so I missed this bizarre and totally gratuitous bit of ignorant racism pic.twitter.com/BtRjpXa3HM
— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) June 4, 2017
Parting food for thought:
Racism aside, you'd think Chris would be more cognizant of last names considering that’s how he got his job
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 15, 2018
Ha!
***
Update:
Since Chris Cuomo seems to have a hard time with four-letter names, Raj Shah tweeted out a helpful reminder:
.@ChrisCuomo and CNN viewers, it's Raj Shah https://t.co/4kmYYrsHPX via @dailycaller
— Raj Shah (@RajShah45) January 15, 2018
Cuomo says it won’t happen again:
Sorry for the mistake, Raj. Won’t happen again. Please know that you are welcome to come on the show anytime. https://t.co/kw669MfP0a
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 15, 2018
Try to keep your casual racism to yourself next time, Chris.