Last month, Roy Moore’s wife Kayla defended her husband from charges of anti-Semitism by pointing out that “one of our attorneys is a Jew.” The Moore’s took a beating for that one. But as it turns out, there’s more to this story:
Roy Moore's Jewish lawyer voted for Doug Jones, raised money for his campaign https://t.co/b8qCChtAAr pic.twitter.com/SeECftiTEp
This is so good. https://t.co/6xIlbdSaBo
So, so good:
The Jewish attorney that Roy Moore’s wife touted employing in an attempt to fight off claims of anti-semitism is actually a longtime friend and supporter of Senator-elect Doug Jones, who defeated Moore last month.
Richard Jaffe is an Alabama defense attorney hired by the Moores to defend their son, Caleb Moore, against drug charges in 2016.
Jaffe told the Washington Examiner he has been close personal friends with Doug Jones for over 30 years and he both contributed to, and raised money for, his campaign.
