Plenty of celebrities are registering their outrage over the GOP’s tax reform plan. And we might be willing to take them a little more seriously if they could actually convince us that they had even the slightest clue what they’re talking about.

Take “The Wire” star Wendell Pierce, for instance:

Dude. You’re kidding, right?

Nope:

Oh, Wendell … bless your heart. Money sitting in an account waiting! Adorable.

It really is impressive.

And hey, speaking of money we’ve WORKED for and EARNED:

We can’t wait.

