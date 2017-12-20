Plenty of celebrities are registering their outrage over the GOP’s tax reform plan. And we might be willing to take them a little more seriously if they could actually convince us that they had even the slightest clue what they’re talking about.

Take “The Wire” star Wendell Pierce, for instance:

Medicare and Social Security are NOT ENTITLEMENTS. You earned those every day you worked since that Summer job at 14yrs. old. You EARNED them. They were deducted from your paycheck for the day you need them. Now the GOP wants to steal your money sitting in an account waiting. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) December 20, 2017

Dude. You’re kidding, right?

Nope:

To my fellow Americans that voted for Trump and the GOP: remember your Medicare and Social Security is yours. It’s not a hand out. You WORKED for it. Don’t let your party take away what you earned. That is thievery and unAmerican — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) December 20, 2017

Oh, Wendell … bless your heart. Money sitting in an account waiting! Adorable.

This is not true. — Darwin's Money (@EverydayFinance) December 20, 2017

Wow. Impressive. Every single thing he said in this tweet is false. https://t.co/cxgulyjQPV — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 20, 2017

Oh… my… God. Having read that I feel as if intellect has been sucked from the very fabric of space. — BobI (@rmiames) December 20, 2017

It really is impressive.

“Sitting in an account waiting” as if… — Garrett Bourgeois (@gkBourgy) December 20, 2017

Which bank holds your Social Security account? — Jacob Perry (@RealJacobPerry) December 20, 2017

Narrator: there is no Medicare or Social Security account that says "This money was paid by (name) since (date) and is in the amount of $###, to be paid out upon reaching the age of 65." The money you are "paying in" to those programs is being spent RIGHT NOW. https://t.co/mRaDHPlH8e — MonBossyMothma-WR (@nowhere_nh) December 20, 2017

LBJ stole your money when he made the SS account part of the general account to help pay for Vietnam. Hacks have spending it ever since. The so-called 'lock box' was raided years and years ago. Now just "IOU's" and cobwebs. Sorry, Wendell. — Golden Santa (@jamesbranch3) December 20, 2017

Ok I see you’re an ACTOR so I guess we have to give you one pass for not knowing how things work. 🙄 There is no magical account Skippy-that $ has been long spent. This is a perfect example why entertainers should stick to entertaining. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Grace (@GraceflLady) December 20, 2017

And hey, speaking of money we’ve WORKED for and EARNED:

Like the money I *earned* from my job that gets taken away as "income tax". Good luck with your argument, be sure to follow up with income tax when you're done. kthnx — Peter Ritchie (@peterritchie) December 20, 2017

We can’t wait.