A word of advice: You might want to have a barf bag handy for this.
.@HillaryClinton urges women to be resilient in the face of sexism and misogyny.
Extended interview: https://t.co/3HLT3h4Jsf pic.twitter.com/Zz89b44X0m
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 2, 2017
Oh really, Hillary Clinton?
She should know about sexism being married to Bill.
— MamaBear74 (@TruthBToldDe) November 2, 2017
No kidding.
She trashed and maligned every woman who accused her husband of sex crimes if it interfered w/her political ambitions. Bitch, be gone. https://t.co/vDIsUpxJiY
— lauren 🍀☘️🇮🇪 (@LilMissRightie) November 2, 2017
***
