As Twitchy told you earlier, the Washington Free Beaconâ€™s Alana Goodman was out with a new scoop casting even more doubt on the MSMâ€™s initial narrative about an Arizona couple who ingested fish tank cleaner because Donald Trump told them to without actually telling them to.

Well, if thereâ€™s one thing a media firefighter hates, itâ€™s some uppity conservative outlet out-journalisming them.

And Reutersâ€™ Amanda Becker is pissed:

Hereâ€™s her now-deleted retweet:

She has standards, after all.

Please. A Real Journalistâ„¢ descend from her ivory tower to read something in the Washington Free Beacon? Donâ€™t be silly.

Her objection to it is that Alana Goodman did what our firefighters claim to do every day but frequently fail at.

Maybe Becker could channel some of the energy sheâ€™s spent being bitter at the Free Beacon toward being a better journalist.

