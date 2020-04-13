CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter practically wet his pants with excitement over the opportunity to dunk on Sen. Ted Cruz after Cruz mistakenly retweeted a tweet busting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for violating her own directive about social distancing.

Here’s journalist Andrew Malcolm’s tweet, which Cruz retweeted:

Michigan governor signs measure setting $1,000 fine for citizens who fail to keep a 6-foot social distance. But……. pic.twitter.com/m0jOqpZpAP — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) April 12, 2020

And here’s Stelter’s gotcha:

Why senators shouldn't rush to dunk on others based on a too-good-to-be-true tweet. @TedCruz deleted his shot after @GovWhitmer corrected him pic.twitter.com/n2SiLmnb4U — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 13, 2020

That’s great, Brian. You really nailed him there!

What’s weird, though, is that you don’t seem all that concerned with how Cruz mistakenly came to believe that the photo was recent in the first place.

Some people are claiming this is an old photo of the Mich gov. They should really be talking to the Channel 7 news crew and producers who wrote this photo caption and broadcast it. — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) April 12, 2020

Fortunately, since Brian Stelter couldn’t be bothered to investigate, Cruz explained it to him himself:

I RT’ed a former LA Times reporter who had tweeted pics that mistakenly ran on the ABC local news broadcast. When I found out the story was erroneous, I deleted the tweet. Gosh, Brian, why does your tweet omit the MSM error that started it? Or does CNN only exist to attack GOP? https://t.co/ehvPHPMrGh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2020

Well, Brian?

2/3 Here’s the correction from the local ABC affiliate: https://t.co/YGHBCSC2SI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2020

Take a look:

A photo of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signing a bill surrounded by people is part of old video we mistakenly used on a recent COVID-19 story. https://t.co/N9O0rRqCLk — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) April 13, 2020

So … a media outlet screwed up? You mean that Ted Cruz made an honest mistake because of an error on the media’s part?

We took a look at Brian’s timeline and oddly enough found no mention of the ABC News affiliate’s mistake. Weird, right?

3/3 Your job title is literally “chief media correspondent” for CNN. And yet you ignore the MSM culpability. I simply believed their reporting was accurate. It’s almost as if your real job title is “chief of rapid response, DNC.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2020

Almost!