Joe Biden’s been making the media rounds today, so it was only natural that he took some time for a chat with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace:
Biden really is a master wordsmith pic.twitter.com/R5IyvRSIEl
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2020
Not awkward at all pic.twitter.com/YIumjPR4Lj
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2020
Really brought his A-game today pic.twitter.com/M3MhmT1M8A
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2020
Jeebus. We’re honestly not sure whose performance was more cringeworthy: Joe Biden’s or Nicolle Wallace’s.
Holy hell that Nicolle Wallace interview with Joe Biden had to have violated FCC obscenity laws
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 24, 2020
Lead political anchor at MSNBC speaking with the Democratic frontrunner pic.twitter.com/ZKn9b6707l
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 24, 2020
when you literally thank someone SEVEN TIMES for coming on your show. pic.twitter.com/FA318nViY4
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 24, 2020
Blech.
Meanwhile, seems fair to say at this point that both Biden and Wallace are woefully out of touch:
“We’re two people in our basements with nothing but time,” @NicolleDWallace says to @JoeBiden.
— Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) March 24, 2020
Does NO ONE get what this sounds like to people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own and are struggling, while Congress fools around with relief money? https://t.co/oaunEj6yH8
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 24, 2020