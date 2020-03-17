Adjusting to COVID19 has been difficult for a lot of people. Including parents of young kids.

For what it’s worth, Mary Katharine Ham is right there with them and understands what they’re going through. She recently recorded a message for parents out there who, like her, are struggling to find their footing — and their identities as parents.

Take a few minutes to watch and listen:

Thoughts on Parenting in Crisis: The Mom/Dad You Are Today Isn’t Set in Stone — I made an IGTV vid, but accidentally erased the preview bc I’m a newbie! So, the link is here & in bio: https://t.co/Z2U8e8T0rl https://t.co/luhyFpV5KM pic.twitter.com/Lll5ik1K70 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 17, 2020

You just helped so many parents! Very selfless! — Laura Meineke (@MeinekeLaura) March 17, 2020

Unfortunately, not everyone appreciates Ham’s effort. Take this troll, for instance:

You going to keep this husband off a bike? — BC25 (@BetCwistopher) March 17, 2020

Of course, leave it to Mary Katharine Ham to stay on the high road and shut that troll down with her trademark wit and grace:

No. But you have given me a wonderful chance to say that though we are all mortal, and some of us just *total turds*, neither fact should prevent us from embracing the life & beauty available to us every day. https://t.co/hDt9Tez20u — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 17, 2020

What a lovely, gracious response. ❤️ — Debra Beckman (@SeptemberAcres) March 17, 2020

You’re a gem MKH ❤️ — Jaime (@noahsmom7) March 17, 2020