You guys remember Dr. Oxiris Barbot from New York City, right? Commissioner in charge of the Health Department? The woman who told New Yorkers COVID wasn’t dangerous to them months and months ago? She also didn’t care if cops had masks when they realized it was dangerous?

Yeah.

Her.

Welp, sounds like she quit:

NYC leadership right here, folks.

Here’s part of her letter:

Public shaming by NYPD after she told them flat out she didn’t care if they had masks to protect themselves with or not? Gosh, we’re having a hard time feeling overly sorry for her.

They’re all blaming de Blasio, which is fine with us … heh.

Gotta love watching them eat their own.

Is this a trick question?

Good times.

***

Tags: Bill De BlasioCOVIDDr. Oxiris BarbotNew York City