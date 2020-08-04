You guys remember Dr. Oxiris Barbot from New York City, right? Commissioner in charge of the Health Department? The woman who told New Yorkers COVID wasn’t dangerous to them months and months ago? She also didn’t care if cops had masks when they realized it was dangerous?

Yeah.

Her.

Welp, sounds like she quit:

As NYC continues to battle the COVID19 pandemic, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, commissioner in charge of the Health Department says she's out. It comes after months of infighting, disagreements with the @NYCMayor and a public shaming by the NYPD. Her letter of resignation submitted this AM — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) August 4, 2020

NYC leadership right here, folks.

Here’s part of her letter:

Public shaming by NYPD after she told them flat out she didn’t care if they had masks to protect themselves with or not? Gosh, we’re having a hard time feeling overly sorry for her.

Get rid of the both of them. I'm tired of people fleeing that mess for South Florida. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 4, 2020

They’re all blaming de Blasio, which is fine with us … heh.

Very sad that @NYCMayor can’t seem to work with a woman of color, this is the second amazing commissioner that he’s lost during his tenure! — kristr01 (@kristr01) August 4, 2020

Gotta love watching them eat their own.

Who could blame her. De Blasio's handling of that entire situation was just typically ham-handed. — Dwine Knott Jr. (@DKnottJr) August 4, 2020

@NYCMayor do you wake up in the morning and ask yourself what can I do today to make sure NYC becomes an even bigger sh*ithole? — Mary Alvarez 🇺🇸 (@MaryAlv60196540) August 4, 2020

Is this a trick question?

NYC “Health Commissioner” Oxiris Barbot on Feb. 7th: “We’re telling New Yorkers, go about your lives, take the subway, go out, enjoy life” pic.twitter.com/28mhwdBCK4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2020

Good times.

