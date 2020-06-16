Ruh-roh. Looks like Ice Cube got locked on Twitter for something he tweeted, but not because of what he tweeted. Given what he’s been tweeting lately we hate to say it but we were shocked it took this long for it to happen … and it wasn’t for the content of his tweet but copyright infringement.

So Twitter is gonna be Twitter.

Ice Cube must be new to Twitter.

Trending

They do love to report people on Twitter now don’t they?

Welcome to the party, pal.

***

Related:

‘Quick! Call a social worker!’ James Woods’ thread mocking the #DefundThePolice crowd is BRUTAL perfection

‘Time for a MAJOR reopening’: Brit Hume shares data-driven study that shuts lockdowns and Team ‘WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE’ down

OH HELL YEAH! Kurt Schlichter’s idea for ‘reforming American society’ sure to make Lefties CRY (but you’ll fist-pump)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ice cubelockedtweetstwitter