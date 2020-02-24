This story-thread from Robert Laurie about his wife’s father who was a doctor in Cuba who owned a small hospital and was famous for providing free care to those who couldn’t afford it says so much about Bernie Sanders’ admiration for Cuba.

And ain’t none of it good.

This is a picture of my wife's father. He was a doctor in #Cuba prior to #FidelCastro 's 'revolution.' He owned a small hospital, and was famous for his willingness to provide free care to those who couldn't afford it. For this reason, Fidel decided to kill him and his family. pic.twitter.com/V7nLfSwm7o

Castro wanted him killed for providing free care to those in need.

Oh, and his family too.

Keep going.

In his younger days, he actually knew #FidelCastro. They'd often ride the bus together on their way into the city. He didn't trust the young radical, and warned his family against associating with him. — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020

After #fidelCastro's takeover, his willingness to help the less fortunate – outside of the federal system – made him a threat. Fidel would tolerate no one who could, or would, offer anything he was unwilling to provide. So, he was marked for death. — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020

Only the government shall provide.

He knew things in #Cuba were going south. He managed to get his wife and children on a plane to Miami. Their mother sewed all the family jewelry into the lining of their clothes, and they never went home again. — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020

He stayed behind, for a time, to take care of his parents, his brothers, and his patients – hoping that the new regime would fail, or that things wouldn't be as bad as he feared. Eventually, he got wind that #FidelCastro was considering sending Raul to kill him. — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020

Before the order went out, he managed to get himself listed on a "good will" flight that was taking doctors to aid Castro-friendly efforts in South America. He left everything and everyone behind, boarded the flight, and escaped. — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020

In S.A., he fled, and sloywly made his way to the US where he rejoined his family. Depsite being a highly regarded physician, he had to re-complete his medical licensing and start his entire life over again — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020

This is could be a movie.

Later, he learned that #FidelCastro's goon squad, fronted by Raul, had appeared at his house while he was headed to the airport. They jailed his entire remaining family, and arrived at the airport just minutes after his plane had left the country. — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020

His family wallowed in #FidelCastro's prisons for decades, as one-by-one, he worked to bribe their way to freedom. If Castro had his way, he would have been killed that night. My wife, and my child, would have been eliminated by extension. — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020

This story, and a million like it, is what #Bernie2020 seeks to whitewash with their "but the reading lessons" bullshit.@BernieSanders is not only unfit for the Presidency, he should be removed from the Senate immediately. He is the worst kind of apologist trash. — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020

PS: Because people asked: 1: Yes, the regime still holds the home, hospital, and money they stole from my wife's family. 2: He passed away in the early 80's. 3: My wife and I were both late-in-life babies and have an extended family tree, "time-wise." — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020

But hey! Cuba has this reading program thing … Bernie says so.