This story-thread from Robert Laurie about his wife’s father who was a doctor in Cuba who owned a small hospital and was famous for providing free care to those who couldn’t afford it says so much about Bernie Sanders’ admiration for Cuba.
And ain’t none of it good.
This is a picture of my wife's father. He was a doctor in #Cuba prior to #FidelCastro's 'revolution.' He owned a small hospital, and was famous for his willingness to provide free care to those who couldn't afford it. For this reason, Fidel decided to kill him and his family. pic.twitter.com/V7nLfSwm7o
— Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) February 24, 2020