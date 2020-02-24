This story-thread from Robert Laurie about his wife’s father who was a doctor in Cuba who owned a small hospital and was famous for providing free care to those who couldn’t afford it says so much about Bernie Sanders’ admiration for Cuba.

And ain’t none of it good.

Castro wanted him killed for providing free care to those in need.

Oh, and his family too.

Keep going.

Only the government shall provide.

This is could be a movie.

But hey! Cuba has this reading program thing … Bernie says so.

