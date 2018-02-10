Chelsea Handler wants President Trump arrested because she says he lies.

K.

Chelsea, if we arrested people for LYING everyone in Hollywood would be in jail.

C’mon, give it a REST woman. It’s as if Chelsea has never paid attention to politics in her entire life, does she really think Obama was honest and didn’t cheat or steal? She does realize he came into the White House as a middle-upper class citizen and left a multi-millionaire, right?

How does she think that happened?

And don’t even get us STARTED on Hillary.

For being a Republican.

Yeah, she’s not bright.

Trending

TOTALLY unhinged, unglued and completely obsessed with Trump.

It’s almost sad, but still pretty damn hilarious.

SHE DOESN’T LIKE HIM, that’s what! Didn’t you know it was illegal to make Chelsea mad?

Oh, and there’s that too.

But we digress.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Hey, she chose to leave her show.

Right.

We’d be surprised if Chelsea can actually spell Benghazi, let alone understand what Hillary did.

We’ll be here all day if we go through every slimy politician ever.

Dude, right?

Not like she has much else to do since she ‘quit’ her comedy show on Netflix.

When even people who agree with your politics are telling you to chill?

And yup, that sums Chelsea up.

Get some help.

Related:

Puppets and CRAYONS: @Instapundit FACT-CHECKS Jim Acosta about how the White House actually ‘works’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arrestedChelsea HandlerTrump