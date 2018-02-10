Chelsea Handler wants President Trump arrested because she says he lies.

K.

It’s pretty clear that @realDonaldTrump should just be arrested. The idea that each person who is forced to resign from his cabinet is guilty of something @realDonaldTrump isn’t, is ludicrous. Anyone who lies that much , also cheats and steals. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 10, 2018

Chelsea, if we arrested people for LYING everyone in Hollywood would be in jail.

C’mon, give it a REST woman. It’s as if Chelsea has never paid attention to politics in her entire life, does she really think Obama was honest and didn’t cheat or steal? She does realize he came into the White House as a middle-upper class citizen and left a multi-millionaire, right?

How does she think that happened?

And don’t even get us STARTED on Hillary.

For being a Republican.

Yeah, she’s not bright.

It’s pretty clear you’re totally unhinged. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) February 10, 2018

TOTALLY unhinged, unglued and completely obsessed with Trump.

It’s almost sad, but still pretty damn hilarious.

Ok Chelsea. On what charge would you bring him in? — Velvet B. Sugar (@TMIWITW) February 10, 2018

SHE DOESN’T LIKE HIM, that’s what! Didn’t you know it was illegal to make Chelsea mad?

Hey, dummy, Porter was not a cabinet member. — Dan (@dalsx1) February 10, 2018

Oh, and there’s that too.

But we digress.

You should be arrested for your ties to all the criminals in Hollywood (well, former ties that is). — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 10, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA.

Hey, she chose to leave her show.

Right.

I would love to know what your thoughts are on @HillaryClinton & Benghazi 💁🏼 — Ciara Pence (@mrs_pence16) February 10, 2018

We’d be surprised if Chelsea can actually spell Benghazi, let alone understand what Hillary did.

Arrested for what??? Shall we count the lies by Hilliary,Barry,Comey,lynch. Only to name a few. Oh,that doesn't count!!! — debbie s (@debsstar57) February 10, 2018

We’ll be here all day if we go through every slimy politician ever.

Give it a rest 💤 — Jordan Ryan (@JordanRyan) February 10, 2018

Dude, right?

You don’t like him, we get it. But you’re seriously obsessed and don’t stop talking about him every damn day. Find something else to do. — Allie Lynn (@allie_bo_ballyy) February 10, 2018

Not like she has much else to do since she ‘quit’ her comedy show on Netflix.

I wish you were a nicer person as I agree with your politics. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) February 10, 2018

When even people who agree with your politics are telling you to chill?

And yup, that sums Chelsea up.

Get some help.

