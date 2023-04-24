It’s never good for fill-in hosts. We know. We’ve done it. Brian Kilmeade is the first up in rotating hosts trying to fill the void left by Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News.

Join me tonight at 8 pm! — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) April 24, 2023

Kilmeade is even trending on Twitter, so we will look at some of the responses to the undeleted show promo tweet and reactions to the hashtag. Yeah, you read that right; he deleted the first tweet due to, we suspect, all of the negative responses.

I'd rather watch Reruns of The View with Trump sitting next to me, thanks. — South Florida Trophy Wife™ 🦈🌴🐊🦩 (@Pickledfins) April 25, 2023

There’s an interesting image, but why would ANYONE watch The View?

We apologize in advance for this next one, especially if you happen to be eating.

I'd rather watch Rosie do naked yoga. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) April 24, 2023

Ryan has us flashing back to Randy Jackson on American Idol.

Yeah, that’s gonna be a no from me, dawg. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ryan Ledendecker (@LedStorms) April 24, 2023

And the hits keep coming!

So does this mean Kilmeade could land My Pillow as a sponsor?

Brian Kilmeade takes over for 'Fox News Tonight' in replace of Tucker Carlson. Great show if you are wanting to fall asleep. Fox News is dead.pic.twitter.com/eNL3aYzLAC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 25, 2023

We’ve seen this a lot today as well. Fox may regret this decision soon.

It’s not all hate though.

.@kilmeade is a good guy. I can’t imagine anyone wanting to go on tonight in the 8pm and he doesn’t deserve any hate for doing his job. Be mad at Fox execs. — Jenna Ellis 🐊🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) April 25, 2023

Like we said, filling in is hard. It’s hard enough when it’s just a break. It’s a lot harder when it’s because a host and a parent company part ways.

We don’t know what the future holds for Fox News, but one thing is for sure: Much like former Bud Light drinkers, the magic may be gone for now former Fox viewers.

RIP Fox News?