It’s never good for fill-in hosts. We know. We’ve done it. Brian Kilmeade is the first up in rotating hosts trying to fill the void left by Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News.

Kilmeade is even trending on Twitter, so we will look at some of the responses to the undeleted show promo tweet and reactions to the hashtag. Yeah, you read that right; he deleted the first tweet due to, we suspect, all of the negative responses.

There’s an interesting image, but why would ANYONE watch The View?

We apologize in advance for this next one, especially if you happen to be eating.

Ryan has us flashing back to Randy Jackson on American Idol.

And the hits keep coming!

So does this mean Kilmeade could land My Pillow as a sponsor?

We’ve seen this a lot today as well. Fox may regret this decision soon.

It’s not all hate though.

Like we said, filling in is hard. It’s hard enough when it’s just a break. It’s a lot harder when it’s because a host and a parent company part ways.

We don’t know what the future holds for Fox News, but one thing is for sure: Much like former Bud Light drinkers, the magic may be gone for now former Fox viewers.

RIP Fox News?

