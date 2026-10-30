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WaPo’s KS Poll Blows Up: Dems Twice As Likely to Answer As Republicans — and They’re Admitting It

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 30, 2026 10:10 AM
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WaPo’s KS Poll Blows Up: Dems Twice As Likely to Answer As Republicans — and They’re Admitting It
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Stay tuned to see how this plays out on Election Day.

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The Washington Post and George Mason University began contacting voters last week in one of the country’s most competitive but least-polled Senate contests: the race in Kansas between Republican Sen. Roger Marshall and megachurch pastor Adam Hamilton, who is trying to become the first Democratic senator from the state since the Great Depression.


After more than 85,000 phone calls and nearly 50,000 text messages, a potential problem emerged.

Democrats were far more enthusiastic about taking the poll than Republicans were. Registered Democrats were more than twice as likely as registered Republicans to complete the survey after answering an interviewer’s call — 32 percent versus 12 percent — with a similar partisan gap when texting voters to complete the survey online.

This was a supersize version of a concern that has vexed pollsters for the last decade.

Democrats are eager to say they are voting for Democrats. Probably because conservatives are used to their voting choices being weaponized against them and they don't want that hassle. No thanks.

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Conservatives don't need to worry about answering surveys. Just go vote. Ask your friends to go vote. Just turn out.

Seems like conservatives don't trust media. Maybe organizations should reflect on that.

Literally the monster under their bed.

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The best thing for Republicans is to believe we are in the hole and work hard to get out of it. Care more than Democrats. 

At least they're admitting it.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KANSAS | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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