WATCH: Trump’s Savage BBQ Impression of Talarico Has the Crowd in Stitches — 'He Loves the Meat'

There is no doubt President Donald Trump is hilarious and does a great impression. On the campaign trail today, he took aim at James Talarico.

Trump imitates James Talarico trying to eat barbecue: "I love the meat - ahhhh. I love it. Look. And then you see him. Where is he? He's behind the tent puking sick as a dog." https://t.co/43Rka6GU4e — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 27, 2026

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It does appear Talarico does love the meat. He always wants to eat the meat and he is not afraid to show it. Apparently, the President even believes James goes behind to the tent to eat the meat. He really loves the meat.

I'm crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 27, 2026

So is James when he doesn't have meat to eat.

@k_ovfefe2 he’ll be emptying the kitchen trash container as well as sleeping on the couch when he gets home tonight. beautiful First Lady Melania isn’t playing 😂 — Emberday (@mwnine) October 27, 2026

Melania wants Trump to be kind, but this side of him is most hilarious.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is absolutely TORCHING James Talarico in front of thousands for being obsessed with trans kids "No politician in history has been more obsessed with turning your young boys and girls transgender. He said it recently. 'What do you like the best?' Essentially, transgender children. That's STRANGE!" "You're not gonna change it. It's like meat. He goes around to so many barbecues...disappeared for 12-14 days...I think he was food poisoned by meat because he can't stand it." 🤣 Don't elect this weirdo, Texas. Ken Paxton wants to leave kids alone and not rip apart families through the transgender cult! Talarico even VOTED against banning child s*x-change surgeries and puberty blockers in Texas, called parents "abusive" if they don't affirm a child's gender transition — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2026

Trump on James Talarico eating meat: https://t.co/UjWx2VyxY3 — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) October 27, 2026

It never gets old.

@BulwarkClips New @Arbys commercial just dropped — bridggggggggg (@ThrivingOnSpite) October 27, 2026

@TrumpWarRoom He ate a turkey leg at the State Fair on camera. The 'can't stand meat' thing is made up. https://t.co/HMpBGU6VGh — Debunking Republicans (@DebunkingGOP) October 27, 2026

Oh, so he loves eating meat on film.

@TrumpWarRoom https://t.co/SLCyGmUaRe — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) October 27, 2026

@theblaze He knows he can’t walk back his radical positions. They’re all on tape. — Gibson Phyllis (@Nrsgib21) October 7, 2026

@theblaze if he is that unhealthy. he cant do the job. — TONY (@bmwsoldatone) October 9, 2026

He's a sickly little fellow.

@theblaze Talarico, is sick alright, but its morally and mentally!! — Randall (@TaylorRand79318) October 9, 2026

And that's what really matters.

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