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WATCH: Trump’s Savage BBQ Impression of Talarico Has the Crowd in Stitches — 'He Loves the Meat'

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 27, 2026 7:30 PM
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WATCH: Trump’s Savage BBQ Impression of Talarico Has the Crowd in Stitches — 'He Loves the Meat'
AP Photo/Eric Gay

There is no doubt President Donald Trump is hilarious and does a great impression. On the campaign trail today, he took aim at James Talarico.

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It does appear Talarico does love the meat. He always wants to eat the meat and he is not afraid to show it. Apparently, the President even believes James goes behind to the tent to eat the meat. He really loves the meat. 

So is James when he doesn't have meat to eat.

Melania wants Trump to be kind, but this side of him is most hilarious.

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It never gets old. 

Oh, so he loves eating meat on film.

He's a sickly little fellow. 

And that's what really matters. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | JAMES TALARICO | MELANIA TRUMP | TEXAS

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