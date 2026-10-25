DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

David Jolly ‘Honored’ to Campaign With Clinton — Same Guy Who Flew Epstein’s Lolita Express 26 Times

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 25, 2026 1:30 PM
Advertisement
David Jolly ‘Honored’ to Campaign With Clinton — Same Guy Who Flew Epstein’s Lolita Express 26 Times
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Democrat hopeful for Governor in Florida, David Jolly, had a guest join him on the campaign trail and he was thrilled about it!

Advertisement

Most people wouldn't let that guy around their kids and wife, but whatever.

One of his opponent's comms professionals had something to say about this little love fest.

Jolly apparently didn't appreciate Gates' comment, and offered to 'pray' for him. That's a massive eyeroll. 

Gates didn't seem very interested in Jolly's prayers and also mentioned the times Jolly played footsies with people who hate Jewish people and are virulently racist. Apparently, Jolly is so desperate for votes, he will take them from anywhere he can get them.

Recommended
Dana Bash Presses Haley Stevens on 'Stepstool' Abdul El-Sayed ... Her Response Is Brutal Just Mindy SHE MAD: Dana Bash Tries SHAMING AG Blanche With the Constitution and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement

So gross.

Literally.

Its so strange. The Left goes on and on and on about Epstein and Trump being friends with Epstein, but they don't seem to have a problem with the guy who was actually besties with the dude. 

Where are all the 'Vote Blue' trolls calling Jolly a friend to pedos? Is that (D) different?

It's like suddenly they have amnesia about Clinton's ties to Epstein. 

Advertisement

Oop!

Jolly ended his political career when he decided to turn his back on the Republican Party because he got his panties in a wad.

Maybe we don't want to know the answer to that. 

Never forget.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BILL CLINTON | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Dana Bash Presses Haley Stevens on 'Stepstool' Abdul El-Sayed ... Her Response Is Brutal

Dana Bash Presses Haley Stevens on 'Stepstool' Abdul El-Sayed ... Her Response Is Brutal

Just Mindy
SHE MAD: Dana Bash Tries SHAMING AG Blanche With the Constitution and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch)

SHE MAD: Dana Bash Tries SHAMING AG Blanche With the Constitution and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb (Watch)

Sam J.
USA! USA! USA! Elissa Slotkin Threatening Young Republicans Officially Backfires and It's GLORIOUS

USA! USA! USA! Elissa Slotkin Threatening Young Republicans Officially Backfires and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos