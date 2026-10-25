David Jolly ‘Honored’ to Campaign With Clinton — Same Guy Who Flew Epstein’s Lolita Express 26 Times

Democrat hopeful for Governor in Florida, David Jolly, had a guest join him on the campaign trail and he was thrilled about it!

An honor to have President Clinton in Florida to join us on the campaign trail. https://t.co/ZHmv355mZ5 — Laura Jolly (@laurajollyfl) October 21, 2026

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Most people wouldn't let that guy around their kids and wife, but whatever.

I see you’re keeping a safe distance from him, probably wise — Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) October 24, 2026

One of his opponent's comms professionals had something to say about this little love fest.

@GatesMcgavick Will pray for you, Gates. You'll eventually grow out of this stage. Our politics will as well. — David Jolly (@davidjollyfl) October 25, 2026

Jolly apparently didn't appreciate Gates' comment, and offered to 'pray' for him. That's a massive eyeroll.

@davidjollyfl Thanks David. I pray for you too. Pretty crazy pretending to be Ted Lasso as your campaign openly dog-whistles for votes from the racist and anti-Semitic crowd. https://t.co/68H7Kw9l96 — Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) October 25, 2026

Gates didn't seem very interested in Jolly's prayers and also mentioned the times Jolly played footsies with people who hate Jewish people and are virulently racist. Apparently, Jolly is so desperate for votes, he will take them from anywhere he can get them.

@GatesMcgavick @davidjollyfl You missed this one too. I’ve been warning my friends in the opposite party about this for months. It’s really gross. https://t.co/ouLQIfDExV — Jared Rosenstein (@JaredRosenstein) October 25, 2026

So gross.

@GatesMcgavick https://t.co/MuIyolXiEb — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) October 24, 2026

Literally.

@laurajollyfl Wow!! This is not the brag you think it is. Quite the opposite. I would not let the Clintons any where near me or my family. Especially, children. — Patty (@PattyShulmister) October 21, 2026

Its so strange. The Left goes on and on and on about Epstein and Trump being friends with Epstein, but they don't seem to have a problem with the guy who was actually besties with the dude.

@laurajollyfl https://t.co/WCEbJOBplv — Wallace Mitchell (@wallacemitch17) October 22, 2026

@laurajollyfl Mr Lolita Express in the flesh? Classy… https://t.co/ZgyDk0mpu2 — 5hole (@hockey5hole) October 21, 2026

Where are all the 'Vote Blue' trolls calling Jolly a friend to pedos? Is that (D) different?

@laurajollyfl Bill Clinton the rapist and who flew 26 times to Epstein Island. You're honored to have him join you on the campaign trail?? Shame on you. — DON'T BE A PANICAN (@TRUMPgfw) October 22, 2026

It's like suddenly they have amnesia about Clinton's ties to Epstein.

@laurajollyfl Well that’s it. Not voting for your husband if he has the support of the Clintons. — Stormrider (@Gl1tchByt3) October 21, 2026

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Oop!

@laurajollyfl Dude on the left ended his political career with one picture🤦 — Gordon Gecko (@Lospepex1) October 21, 2026

Jolly ended his political career when he decided to turn his back on the Republican Party because he got his panties in a wad.

Where’s your right hand Bill 👀? — Adrienne (@YoAdrienne1968) October 22, 2026

Maybe we don't want to know the answer to that.

Yeah, I’ll bet 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/s4RrwJqTcE — Pat C in Central FL 🏝☀️ (@BeachCity55) October 21, 2026

Never forget.

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