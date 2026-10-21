Dems Drop $1M Cash Bomb on ‘Traitor’ Jolly as Early Voting Lead Fuels Florida Governor Upset Hopes

Here's the deal ... Democrats in Florida are leading in early voting and this has the Democrats convinced Jolly can win the governorship.

WSJ: Democrats Make a Million-Dollar Bet on Florida Governor’s Race The Democratic Governors Association is sending $1 million to boost Jolly’s bid for governor, the group said Tuesday. The money is a welcome infusion of cash for Jolly, who has been vocal in urging national Democrats to spend more aggressively in his face-off against Republican Rep. Byron Donalds. https://t.co/3zvUUAtNsm — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 20, 2026

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That's nauseating. Not only is Jolly a Democrat, he is a traitor. He pretended to be a Republican and when Floridians found out he was a big, fat RINO, he lost reelection. There was a reason for that. He is Charlie Crist lite.

That is peanuts for a state as big as Florida. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 20, 2026

Governor DeSantis is still not impressed.

Basically. It's always a good thing when Democrats are wasting money.

That’s what dems here have been waiting for, even if it came late in cycle — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) October 20, 2026

Republicans need to get out and vote. Just go vote.

And people called me crazy for this take https://t.co/rpeZu3LizY — Punished Max (@Shapiromentum2) October 20, 2026

Some are still convinced Florida is going blue this year. Time will tell. One way it will definitely go blue is if conservatives and smart independents don't go vote.

This is simply money laundering. Jolly isn't going to win. — Non Compliant Huckleberry (@thepocketgeek) October 21, 2026

@PollTracker2024 That's nothing, basically one TV ad buy in one media market. Byron Donalds for the win — David Biddle (@davidebiddle) October 20, 2026

As a reminder, Florida is a very expensive media market.

@PollTracker2024 @ByronDonalds gonna win by double digits... Thanks for boost to my winnings!!! 💰 💰 💰 https://t.co/YRlMrXEqRw — 𝗗𝗔𝗡 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗜𝗡 (@dnmarlin) October 20, 2026

Don't get complacent, Republicans.

@PollTracker2024 Hahaha, that’s it?!? David Jolly will not be elected for Governor, maybe dog catcher though. — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) October 20, 2026

Wait! Dogs deserve much better than that.

@PollTracker2024 So they bought some newspaper ads in Miami got it — 🎀 🍫 🔪Ito Ayami 🇹🇼🇺🇸 (@ItoAyamiStan) October 20, 2026

@PollTracker2024 Lighting money on fire 🔥 — Tørrence Bellinzona (@UtahWolverine) October 20, 2026

They're stimulating someone's economy.

@PollTracker2024 One million dollars is like throwing a penny in the ocean and hoping you find it. It is a waste. — Bee Bee (@wes48103) October 21, 2026

@MiamiHerald Might as well dig a hole, put the $1M in the hole and set it on fire. — Mad Max (@MaxTwelvetrees) October 21, 2026

Fingers crossed! Also, don't panic, go vote.

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