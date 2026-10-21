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Dems Drop $1M Cash Bomb on ‘Traitor’ Jolly as Early Voting Lead Fuels Florida Governor Upset Hopes

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 21, 2026 10:50 AM
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Dems Drop $1M Cash Bomb on ‘Traitor’ Jolly as Early Voting Lead Fuels Florida Governor Upset Hopes
Twitchy

Here's the deal ... Democrats in Florida are leading in early voting and this has the Democrats convinced Jolly can win the governorship.

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That's nauseating. Not only is Jolly a Democrat, he is a traitor. He pretended to be a Republican and when Floridians found out he was a big, fat RINO, he lost reelection. There was a reason for that. He is Charlie Crist lite.

Governor DeSantis is still not impressed.

Basically. It's always a good thing when Democrats are wasting money.

Republicans need to get out and vote. Just go vote.

Some are still convinced Florida is going blue this year. Time will tell. One way it will definitely go blue is if conservatives and smart independents don't go vote.

As a reminder, Florida is a very expensive media market.

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Don't get complacent, Republicans.

Wait! Dogs deserve much better than that.

They're stimulating someone's economy. 

Fingers crossed! Also, don't panic, go vote.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BYRON DONALDS | FLORIDA | REPUBLICAN PARTY | RON DESANTIS

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