NRSC Smells Blood in Minnesota While Democrats Still Haven’t Booked a Single Ad for Flanagan

Is there a possibility Minnesota may be in play for Republicans after all? Is this just wishcasting?

🚨 BREAKING: The NRSC just dropped ad reservations for Michele Tafoya in Minnesota. Last week, I said this was coming with @LarryOConnor and @townhallcom. There are currently no ad reservations placed by the DSCC for Peggy Flanagan. 👀 https://t.co/bkLzZ8Kxva — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 21, 2026

Advertisement

Peggy Flanagan, the current LG under Tim Walz is a straight psycho, so Michelle Tafoya should be running away with it. It's just hard to overcome all the fraud the Democrats have going there though.

Momentum just keeps building on the ground. Minnesota is in play for Republicans. It’s time to take back our state. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 21, 2026

People have to vote. Independents have to wake up and recognize something has to change.

🚨 BREAKING: Tad Jude just dropped the political ad of the cycle in Minnesota. You need to watch every second of this. It’s time to take our state back, Minnesota! https://t.co/jhqtzM3k86 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 20, 2026

This ad right here should make anyone in Minnesota want to sprint to the polls to vote a straight Republican ticket. It really pulls at the heartstrings.

@GrageDustin @LarryOConnor @townhallcom The dnc has no money their internal polls are dismal — EvilKittyinaSweater (@Buckiemohawk) October 21, 2026

@GrageDustin @LarryOConnor @townhallcom This could be another big pickup! — Frankie Newton (@SirGladiator) October 21, 2026

It would be a desperately needed pickup.

The National GOP smells blood in the water. LFG, @Michele_Tafoya! https://t.co/Yk5rlyJtpJ — Mitch "The Wałęsa Project" Berg 🇺🇸🇳🇴🇪🇪🇦🇷 (@mitchpberg) October 21, 2026

If anyone can do it, she can.

"There are currently no ad reservations placed by the DSCC for Peggy Flanagan" NRSC: https://t.co/0xFeRXTboV — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) October 21, 2026

Hopes may be high, but Minnesota is still a tough environment for Republicans.

@GrageDustin I hope and pray that the oppressive and Fraud-ridden Blue Tides that have consumed MN for decades are finally turning!!!! — Lin (@LinLovesTwitttr) October 21, 2026

All eyes on Minnesota.

@GrageDustin One of the best political ads I've ever seen. I can see why many ppl are moved by this ad. We need to take not just MN back, but our entire Republic back. — Terry Ray (@trrayoakmn) October 21, 2026

It's a nationwide issue. People have become complacent.

@GrageDustin Voters of America, just substitute YOUR STATE NAME where Tad speaks of Minnesota. It's time we stand up, it's time we take our states back and shut down the communists who would destroy us. Get out and VOTE! — Patricia Jean (@BlubonnetGal) October 21, 2026

Go vote and take a few likeminded friends.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.