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NRSC Smells Blood in Minnesota While Democrats Still Haven’t Booked a Single Ad for Flanagan

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 21, 2026 10:06 AM
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NRSC Smells Blood in Minnesota While Democrats Still Haven’t Booked a Single Ad for Flanagan
AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

Is there a possibility Minnesota may be in play for Republicans after all? Is this just wishcasting?

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Peggy Flanagan, the current LG under Tim Walz is a straight psycho, so Michelle Tafoya should be running away with it. It's just hard to overcome all the fraud the Democrats have going there though.

People have to vote. Independents have to wake up and recognize something has to change. 

This ad right here should make anyone in Minnesota want to sprint to the polls to vote a straight Republican ticket. It really pulls at the heartstrings. 

It would be a desperately needed pickup.

If anyone can do it, she can.

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Hopes may be high, but Minnesota is still a tough environment for Republicans. 

All eyes on Minnesota.

It's a nationwide issue. People have become complacent. 

Go vote and take a few likeminded friends. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DNC | MINNESOTA | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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