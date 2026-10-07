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Mamdani’s Wife Illustrates Olive Oil Bottles Featuring a Palestinian Terrorist Who Shot Down a Plane

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 07, 2026 1:30 PM
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Mamdani’s Wife Illustrates Olive Oil Bottles Featuring a Palestinian Terrorist Who Shot Down a Plane
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

On the day Zohran Mamdani put out a statement about October 7 that was about three lines detailing the horrors done to the people of Israel and three paragraphs about how Gazans have suffered, it's been revealed his wife is doing more illustrations celebrating terrorists.

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She just looks evil. Sorry, not sorry.

Also, her 'illustrations' are nothing special. 

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A bottle of olive oil lauding a terrorist. How quaint. What a hostess gift that would be! 

Maybe they can do a serial killer series next. Put Jeffrey Dahmer on a nice bottle of red.

In the minds of the people in Gaza, everything that is wrong in their lives is because of Israel. Also, they invented everything. 

She may have apologized, but her behavior afterwards indicates she didn't feel a bit of that apology.

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And then they blame Israel for retaliating

Both enemies of America. There is still time to keep one of their husbands out of office. 

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | GAZA | ISRAEL | TERRORISM | ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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