Mamdani’s Wife Illustrates Olive Oil Bottles Featuring a Palestinian Terrorist Who Shot Down a Plane

On the day Zohran Mamdani put out a statement about October 7 that was about three lines detailing the horrors done to the people of Israel and three paragraphs about how Gazans have suffered, it's been revealed his wife is doing more illustrations celebrating terrorists.

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Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji—just back from an anti-Israel wellness retreat, where she served as “artist-in-residence”—provided illustrations for an anti-Israel olive oil company that sells top-priced bottles featuring the image of a Palestinian terrorist who shot down a British plane, @LevineJonathan reports. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 7, 2026

She just looks evil. Sorry, not sorry.

Duwaji has been doing illustrations for the company, Olive Odyssey, since at least October 2025. She’s provided artwork for at least two of the company’s offerings, including one that sells for nearly $100 a bottle. https://t.co/uVqYf94Xzb — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 7, 2026

Also, her 'illustrations' are nothing special.

Olive Odyssey’s website describes Duwaji as “a Syrian illustrator and animator based in Brooklyn” whose “work explores sisterhood, closeness, and the subtle dynamics that shape our communities.” It also features bottles like its “Nazareth Picholine Cold Pressed: Floral [Harvest 2025],” which is adorned with a “hand-drawn portrait of Khalil Abu Osba, a Palestinian resistance fighter.” — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 7, 2026

A bottle of olive oil lauding a terrorist. How quaint. What a hostess gift that would be!

Maybe they can do a serial killer series next. Put Jeffrey Dahmer on a nice bottle of red.

“The highly active social media accounts for Olive Odyssey are almost cartoonishly anti-Israel, displaying a notorious antisemitic image of Israel as a skull with dead Palestinians in its teeth, deploying language about the olive trees watered with ‘martyr’s blood,’ and even accusing Israel of appropriating salad,” Levine writes. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 7, 2026

In the minds of the people in Gaza, everything that is wrong in their lives is because of Israel. Also, they invented everything.

It’s part and parcel for Duwaji, an anti-Israel activist who’s had to apologize for deleted social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 and who, even as her husband recently rolled out a $30 million program to combat antisemitism, was “artist-in-residence” at a luxury Islamic wellness retreat that praised terrorism. https://t.co/OP3iPGre9q — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 7, 2026

She may have apologized, but her behavior afterwards indicates she didn't feel a bit of that apology.

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@FreeBeacon The Democratic Party and Media are the enemy of America. — Always Question! (@TS199052) October 7, 2026

And then they blame Israel for retaliating.

@FreeBeacon Oh look - they steal our Hebrew towns and invent an olive grove fable pretending it was theirs all along. https://t.co/uBXi7XYrtK — Kahopa 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@KahopaLondon) October 7, 2026

@FreeBeacon She should hang out with El Sayad’s wife who does not take insurance in her medical practice while he calls for health insurance for all! — Carla Schwartz (@Motownsavvy) October 7, 2026

Both enemies of America. There is still time to keep one of their husbands out of office.

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