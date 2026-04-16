Missing Scientists with Classified Secrets Spark Espionage Fears – Trump Launches Urgent Investigation

Recently, some scientists have gone missing. A variety of explanations have been offered, but there is, of course, a suspicion something nefarious is going on.

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DOOCY TIME: “There are these ten missing scientists with access to classified stuff, nuclear material, aerospace, they’ve all gone missing or turned up dead in the last couple months. Based on what you’ve been briefed, what do you think is happening here? And do you think that… pic.twitter.com/bVSUzC00Rv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 16, 2026

Once again, there may be some other explanation, but President Trump seems intent to really check it out.

President Trump told me he just left a meeting about the missing scientists, and promises we will know more within days https://t.co/cwHz57XEZW — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) April 16, 2026

Hopefully, they can reach some definitive conclusions.

Fox’s @PDoocy: “And is it possible that some foreign adversary is in the United States scooping these people up?”



Trump: “Well, you know, Biden had open borders. It wasn’t very hard to get here. But we’ve gotten many of them out. You know, we’ve caught many, many people — many,… pic.twitter.com/qrSq7p1OSE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 16, 2026

🚨 NOW: Mass calls for investigations are ramping up after nearly a DOZEN of America's top scientists either died or disappeared with few answers



The scientists happen to be tied to "critical secrets."



"This has the hallmarks of a FOREIGN OPERATION."



This is insane. 🤯



"These… pic.twitter.com/rygr0QmDZ3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026

Fox has a more detailed timeline with names and dates.

I doubt that its a "foreign operation." Its called knowing to much and needing to be silenced. This is why you cant blindly trust science. Regardless of what good they might try to achieve, you have psychopaths who use it for nefarious purposes. https://t.co/1y0KVtNJ2y — BGimpl (@b_gimpl1234) April 16, 2026

This is why the investigation will be a good thing.

True to Trump's form....

bet he's already completed the investigation💪 pic.twitter.com/81TPDnbcj1 — HeartlanderUS (@HeartHeartUSA) April 16, 2026

Disappearances often correlate with increased espionage activity, particularly industrial and technological. C247news assesses elevated risk. — C247 (@C247news) April 16, 2026

There is a whole lot going on in the world.

Those missing or dead will be proven to be sad suicides, accidents, PRIVATE medical heath issues, & tragic victims of crimes.



SHAME on all those conspiracy hacks, sensational tabloids, & fringe politicians who are using these tragedies to sell a paranoid murder cabal fantasy. — Michael Huntington (@MHuntington7) April 16, 2026

It's very possible all of these people experienced separate tragedies and personal crisis. People die. That's part of life. It's best to check it out, just in case.

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If there are multiple confirmed cases, a formal investigation is the correct next step before drawing conclusions. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) April 16, 2026

They are definitely some strange cases. Glad you are shining a light on it. Who knows what rogue actors Biden let into this country unvetted. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 16, 2026

Unfortunately, Biden and company destabilized our country when he allowed open borders. Hopefully, investigators can get to the bottom of this problem quickly.

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