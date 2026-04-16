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Missing Scientists with Classified Secrets Spark Espionage Fears – Trump Launches Urgent Investigation

justmindy
justmindy | 3:45 PM on April 16, 2026
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Recently, some scientists have gone missing. A variety of explanations have been offered, but there is, of course, a suspicion something nefarious is going on. 

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Once again, there may be some other explanation, but President Trump seems intent to really check it out.

Hopefully, they can reach some definitive conclusions.

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Fox has a more detailed timeline with names and dates.

This is why the investigation will be a good thing.

There is a whole lot going on in the world. 

It's very possible all of these people experienced separate tragedies and personal crisis. People die. That's part of life. It's best to check it out, just in case.

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Unfortunately, Biden and company destabilized our country when he allowed open borders. Hopefully, investigators can get to the bottom of this problem quickly.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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