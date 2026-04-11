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Swalwell Defenders White Knight Hard ... Claim Swalwell Accusers Are Just Roger Stone’s Pawns

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on April 11, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Eric Swalwell defenders are swooping in to white knight. Who is the target of their blame? Roger Stone. Yes, Really.

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They will look for any reason at all excuse Swalwell's behavior. 

The cope is strong.

Yes, the notoriously right wing San Francisco Chronicle was working with Roger Stone, obviously. 

Maybe, just maybe, all Republicans and Trump supporters don't like Swalwell and Roger Stone falls in that category. And also, Roger Stone has nothing to do with this but rather Democrats are behind this. Also, the women who reported being abused are ALSO Democrats and would hardly go to Roger Stone for help.

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So, let this work its way through the legal system and also Roger Stone is the mastermind.

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Um, no. He is going to court and Roger Stone will be the Judge and the Prosecutor is Pam Bondi and the Jury are the J6 Defendants ... obviously. 

Believe all women except if you think Roger Stone is involved or something. That's a lot to be put on a bumper sticker, though.

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