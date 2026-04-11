Swalwell Defenders White Knight Hard ... Claim Swalwell Accusers Are Just Roger Stone’s Pawns

The Eric Swalwell defenders are swooping in to white knight. Who is the target of their blame? Roger Stone. Yes, Really.

Nobody, and I mean NOBODY has fought harder against Trump and the GOP than this guy.



Let's reserve judgement until this plays out through the legal system.



I'm 100% SKEPTICAL of anything Roger Stone is involved with, especially 4 weeks before an election. This smells rotten. pic.twitter.com/4upok1JMbG — Dave Ryder 🌊💙🌎❄🏳️‍🌈 (@daveryder) April 11, 2026

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They will look for any reason at all excuse Swalwell's behavior.

Eric Swalwell has been in the public eye for 13 years. No one said a thing until he became the frontrunner for governor over two Republican candidates. This smells to high heaven. https://t.co/2zqHd5FDSl — Terry Blount (@TBlountNews) April 11, 2026

The cope is strong.

This is a rational thought. I agree https://t.co/f2zRTs6FvP — Barbara Othmer (@OthmerBarbara) April 11, 2026

Yes, the notoriously right wing San Francisco Chronicle was working with Roger Stone, obviously.

If Roger Stone, who was convicted of seven felonies bc he helped Trump collude with Russians in the 2016 election, is against Swalwell, then the congressman is probably not guilty.

Let’s face it. He can’t be more guilty than Donald Trump. https://t.co/TZqNZDpcEc — Janet the Writer (@janethenderson) April 11, 2026

Maybe, just maybe, all Republicans and Trump supporters don't like Swalwell and Roger Stone falls in that category. And also, Roger Stone has nothing to do with this but rather Democrats are behind this. Also, the women who reported being abused are ALSO Democrats and would hardly go to Roger Stone for help.

Fighting republicans is when misses 42% of votes. Who knew! https://t.co/913A3vNVFr pic.twitter.com/ypLGQwrYX1 — Kentuckian Mélenchoniste🌹🇫🇷🇵🇸🇺🇦🇻🇪 (@ExMiserian597) April 11, 2026

Watching a leftist encouage his fellow woketardians to reserve judgement until accusations work their way through the legal system is the richest s**t you're going to read today. 😁 https://t.co/0bQ7E6FBs7 — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 11, 2026

So, let this work its way through the legal system and also Roger Stone is the mastermind.

“Let’s elect a rapist governor and then deal with the consequences at a later date.”



- Dave. https://t.co/qbZawOCyWV — 🅲🅷🆄🅲🅺 (@benigma2017) April 11, 2026

I don’t think that and his essential scuminess are unrelated https://t.co/mPml4MtmKc — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 11, 2026

"Legal system"???



No one is suggesting he's going to be prosecuted for anything.



This is the "Court of Public Opinion". https://t.co/w7hG54OXhB — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) April 11, 2026

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Um, no. He is going to court and Roger Stone will be the Judge and the Prosecutor is Pam Bondi and the Jury are the J6 Defendants ... obviously.

The only thing that smells rotten is you not listening to the women who have come forward regarding this. https://t.co/GLfW76iuCe — mavsmarie (@mavsmarie) April 11, 2026

Believe all women except if you think Roger Stone is involved or something. That's a lot to be put on a bumper sticker, though.

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