NYT’s Hilarious Meltdown: Labels Law-Abiding J6ers a 'Crime Spree' at Just 0.8 Percent

The New York Times is SUDDENLY concerned with criminals reoffending after leaving incarceration. That's interesting.

The New York Times reports that 12 of the ~1500 January 6 rioters have reoffended in about a year's time—calling it a "crime spree".



The recidivism rate of the J6ers is 0.8%. The average 1 year US re-arrest rate, by contrast, is 43%.



funny how that works pic.twitter.com/ThmfNCFEWp — Werner Zagrebbi🇦🇿 (@zagrebbi) April 10, 2026

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To clarify, they are ACTUALLY really concerned with figuring out another way to make J6 participants look bad.

It’s hard to find the exact stat “how many Americans are convicted of a crime in a given year,” but the best estimate is something like 1-3%. So the pardoned J6ers are probably slightly less criminal than the general population. And the NYT calls this a “crime spree” https://t.co/OFS3D1jaB9 — Hunter Ash (@ArtemisConsort) April 10, 2026

A 'crime spree'! What a laugh!

It’s kind of hilarious that this is what it takes for the NYT to interest itself in recidivism. They wouldn’t dare publish something about actual recidivism rates by eg @Rafa_Mangual https://t.co/MPWv7Zdhh0 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 10, 2026

Listen, prisoners reoffending after being in prison is a problem. It's an issue that needs better solutions. It's just being framed really irresponsibly. The NYT is not REALLY interested in the discussion and real solutions. This is just a smear piece.

All the NYT does is lie. https://t.co/Z2wJEM4kqH — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) April 10, 2026

I personally am glad the Times is taking a new interest in the problem of repeat offending, and hope they will generalize it to their other coverage. https://t.co/cIFXw9vUrT — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) April 10, 2026

Not only is the .8% recidivism rate for J6ers lower than the U.S. average recidivism rate (43%), but the rate of J6ers being arrested is also lower than the percent of the general population that gets arrested each year (3%).



J6ers are more law-abiding than the average American! https://t.co/QNhspZFj6T — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) April 10, 2026

Most of them are freedom loving patriots, obviously.

What even are their crimes they’re being re-arrested for? Feels like that matters. If most of these are DUIs or minor drug possession, who even cares? https://t.co/f62HFkPyT6 — Old Tory Right - Scholastic Fundamentalist (@rightwingnutrs) April 10, 2026

To be fair, both of those things are crimes and should be taken seriously, but it would also be interesting to know if those addiction issues started after they were harassed, locked up and abused by the federal government for several years. Is it PTSD?

Your daily reminder that you don't hate the media enough. https://t.co/GtPii7HD7m — Media Watch Minnesota (@MediaWatchMN) April 10, 2026

wow recidivism seems like something we should really be concerned about



I wonder what the rate is for people declared unfit to stand trial https://t.co/beyaRWPks7 — affective autist (@AffectiveAutism) April 10, 2026

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Like the guy who killed a Ukrainian immigrant on a train?

NY Times is indeed an enemy of the people.



NYT uses its enormous network of reporters and its enormous database of information to continually spin narratives that are designed to deceive the public, not inform it. NYT perpetrates partisan deceit and hoaxes through its headlines. https://t.co/wbeMvbUUWW — Sharma (@bansisharma) April 10, 2026

They are certainly misleading the public.

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