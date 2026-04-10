'Start Packing Your Bags': Mahmoud Khalil’s Latest Appeal Rejected, Deportation Looms ......
Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa
Robbed Blind: Medicaid Fraudster Uses Taxpayer Millions to Post Bond in Walz’s Courts,...
Washington Post Journalist Who Won Pulitzer for Roy Moore Smear Pleads Guilty to...
Spencer Pratt Unleashes on LA Times: Stalking Lap Dog Reporter Served Legal Papers...
Oof! Swalwell’s Campaign Chair Rep. Jimmy Gomez Bails, Tells Him to Drop Out...
Eric Swalwell: Fang Fang Was Just Practice, Staffer Now Claims Drunken Sexual Assault...
Pete Buttigieg Takes an Inflation Jab at Trump and Accidentally KOs the Biden...
VIP
Sorry (Not Sorry), Alphabet Mob: 'Pride' Is OVER, Even In San Francisco
'Stick to DATA': US Oil & Gas Association Takes EVERY Democrat Lie About...
VIP
Not to Be Outdone by OTHER Democrats Using the F-Word, Eric Swalwell Drops...
How Many Times Has Stephen King Tweeted About Trump Since Announcing He'd 'No...
Stehanie Ruhle BODIED for Praising Iranian Govt. Because Unlike Trump, They Actually BELIE...
Kamala Harris Hints at 2028 Presidential Run During Cringe Speech

NYT’s Hilarious Meltdown: Labels Law-Abiding J6ers a 'Crime Spree' at Just 0.8 Percent

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on April 10, 2026

The New York Times is SUDDENLY concerned with criminals reoffending after leaving incarceration. That's interesting. 

Advertisement

To clarify, they are ACTUALLY really concerned with figuring out another way to make J6 participants look bad.

A 'crime spree'! What a laugh!

Listen, prisoners reoffending after being in prison is a problem. It's an issue that needs better solutions. It's just being framed really irresponsibly. The NYT is not REALLY interested in the discussion and real solutions. This is just a smear piece. 

Recommended

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Most of them are freedom loving patriots, obviously.

To be fair, both of those things are crimes and should be taken seriously, but it would also be interesting to know if those addiction issues started after they were harassed, locked up and abused by the federal government for several years. Is it PTSD?

Advertisement

Like the guy who killed a Ukrainian immigrant on a train?

They are certainly misleading the public.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME FAKE NEWS JANUARY 6 MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa
Grateful Calvin
Robbed Blind: Medicaid Fraudster Uses Taxpayer Millions to Post Bond in Walz’s Courts, Flees to Somalia
justmindy
Spencer Pratt Unleashes on LA Times: Stalking Lap Dog Reporter Served Legal Papers After Doxxing His Kids
justmindy
Washington Post Journalist Who Won Pulitzer for Roy Moore Smear Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Possession
justmindy
'Start Packing Your Bags': Mahmoud Khalil’s Latest Appeal Rejected, Deportation Looms ... Fingers Crossed
justmindy
Oof! Swalwell’s Campaign Chair Rep. Jimmy Gomez Bails, Tells Him to Drop Out of Governor’s Race
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa Grateful Calvin
Advertisement