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Robbed Blind: Medicaid Fraudster Uses Taxpayer Millions to Post Bond in Walz’s Courts, Flees to Somalia

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on April 10, 2026
ImgFlip

It's almost like everyone tried to warn the government this might happen. This guy stole a whole bunch of money from American taxpayers, then used some of that money to get out on bond and then took off with the rest of his money and fled to Somalia. 

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Could he not have been monitored with an ankle monitor? Could they have taken his passport? It's almost like they wanted to let him get away. 

Thanks Tim Walz.


So, Americans were just robbed blind. 

Thank God it didn't work.

America is so kind and easy to steal from.

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Let's be honest, they aided and abetted the getaway. 

Seems like a good deal.

It was absolutely intentional. 

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Particularly when Americans are actually helping them.

They are all working together to help these people steal from the American taxpayer.

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CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY KEITH ELLISON MEDICAID TIM WALZ

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