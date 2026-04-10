Robbed Blind: Medicaid Fraudster Uses Taxpayer Millions to Post Bond in Walz’s Courts, Flees to Somalia

It's almost like everyone tried to warn the government this might happen. This guy stole a whole bunch of money from American taxpayers, then used some of that money to get out on bond and then took off with the rest of his money and fled to Somalia.

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Could he not have been monitored with an ankle monitor? Could they have taken his passport? It's almost like they wanted to let him get away.

Thanks Tim Walz.





🚨 BREAKING: Abdirashid Said, a suspect in a massive $11M Medicaid fraud scheme, has fled the country just days before his hearing.



Said posted a $150K unconditional bond, and was allowed to keep his passport.



Now he’s gone. Thanks to Tim Walz’s soft on crime courts. pic.twitter.com/MGR1hgPt6F — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 10, 2026

So, Americans were just robbed blind.

This is who the Democrat party coronated to be our Vice President. https://t.co/xzU86UsZmr — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) April 10, 2026

Thank God it didn't work.

And he undoubtedly posted the bond with the money he stole via the fraud - and probably managed to get some of the $11 million out of the country, and will enjoy himself back in Somalia. No wonder the entire world wants to come to the USA - land of opportunity! https://t.co/IrxsWpNwMH — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) April 10, 2026

America is so kind and easy to steal from.

Tim Walz and Keith Ellison not only enabled and allowed the fraud, they're now forgiving the fraud. https://t.co/YUQzNv5wxl — Pete Stauber (@PeteStauber) April 10, 2026

Let's be honest, they aided and abetted the getaway.

Being soft on crime does not serve justice.



Now a criminal has fled the country to evade prosecution due to weakness on the bench. https://t.co/Q1LLGFKpa1 — David Joe May (@TheGrayRider) April 10, 2026

How awesome. He was able to abscond with 11 million dollars by paying 150k. https://t.co/VtQpADXx50 — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) April 10, 2026

Seems like a good deal.

You get that he was let go on purpose by that judge with his passport intact so he wouldn't stand trial because getting even one of them thoroughly is going to roll the entire left wing political system



Right Anon? https://t.co/TkKNlh33ZT — The Watcher On The Web (@WatcherontheWeb) April 10, 2026

It was absolutely intentional.

A man who stole millions was able to come up with $150k! Shocker. And I’ll bet $15 that he went back to the country from which he or his parents claimed asylum. Until America’s judges clue in on how corruption works on the rest of Earth, we’re writing blank checks. https://t.co/PAXdkMviYt — Simon Hankinson (@WatchfulWaiter1) April 10, 2026

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Particularly when Americans are actually helping them.

Almost like it was set up this way for a reason huh. 🤔 https://t.co/ZDwIFhnuZF — Traditionally Sarah🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) April 10, 2026

Simon Cecil (The MN Freedom Fund) along with ideologically driven communist activists in office in Hennepin County (Mary Moriarty), with state level activists (Ellison, Walz), funded by Leftist NGOs pushing "bail reform" are responsible for this. https://t.co/UQf7dzYlrL — Doug Hagmann (@HagmannReport) April 10, 2026

They are all working together to help these people steal from the American taxpayer.

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