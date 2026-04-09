Chicago Teachers Union President Confesses: We Do Politics So Black Women Can Live Without Husbands

Conservatives have long said Teacher's Unions were simply a front for the Democrat Party. They take money from teacher's paychecks and funnel them directly to the Democrats. It's money laundering and it's gross. Well, now they're admitting it, as well.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Chicago Teachers Union President admits they engage in political activity so that "Black women.. can maintain a standard of living" and "have the ability to sustain life without a husband."



It's not about the kids. The union wants to maintain a jobs program for adults. pic.twitter.com/YLbETb5ugS — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 9, 2026

One would think a Teacher's Union would be tasked with protecting all teachers and making schools better. One would be wrong.

Saying the quiet part out loud. https://t.co/hgQJvtlKno — Save Our Republic 🇺🇸 (@Saveourrepubli3) April 9, 2026

Clearly, the Union doesn't believe Black men and husbands are necessary.

Outright admitting they incentivize Black women to not build families because that’s the only way they’ll have a career. We can’t hold our tongues on how these people have weaponized these Black women against our collective as their agents. https://t.co/qqiSn42e3o — Lex (@LexDiamonds__) April 10, 2026

It's NEVER been about the kids with any teachers union. https://t.co/lWnHabz7sk — 8th Gen Rebel Kentakean (@BarterIsBest) April 9, 2026

Not for one second.

Ummmmm like I said many times previously if Black American men want to see Justice reparations resources & moving in a New Direction a control of the family structure you're going to have to break with #FBA Black American women and never vote for the Democrats again😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/uDKSYBDQuq — Boldtiming (@boldtiming) April 9, 2026

Public education is too often a jobs program? https://t.co/anOAUjaf5S — Bang13 🇺🇸 (@Bang131313) April 9, 2026

Thievery at its best https://t.co/nnXoPCtH4A — Debra (@shipoffools59) April 9, 2026

Legalized highway robbery.

Yes, ALL unions are a "jobs program for adults."



That's literally their entire purpose. They are generally bad for society for too. https://t.co/DpfbjxhSMi — Matt Cover (@MattCover) April 10, 2026

This is our Teachers Union’s creed across the Nation. https://t.co/oby2C0gDUo — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) April 10, 2026

Oh, it's absolutely not just the Chicago Teacher's Union. It's all of them.

You can be ok with this or not but its an important thing to understand about school unions and how state money is spent on school. Not always for the kids https://t.co/xJ8G7PtvFI — jaymays (@jaymays) April 9, 2026

Advertisement

It's never for the kids.

Despicable. We are paying for this BS! https://t.co/B6Yd3Z2Mo4 — Ultra Maga Momma (@Amanda2179) April 9, 2026

"Smaller classes" mean more teachers & aides.

It's just another means of serving as hiring hall for favored groups...

🐀 https://t.co/CYD9D2Brln — NoNo Nina (@NinaNono14380) April 10, 2026

It's all a ploy to launder more money to their favored political party.

Teachers unions don’t give a damn about educating children, especially minority children. They support the Democrats because Democrats give them money to create made up jobs to grow the union and they funnel boat loads of money back to Democrat politicians. pic.twitter.com/knjIna1Ql9 — Thomas (@posativnrg1120) April 9, 2026

The same as it ever was.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.