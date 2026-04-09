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Chicago Teachers Union President Confesses: We Do Politics So Black Women Can Live Without Husbands

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on April 09, 2026
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Conservatives have long said Teacher's Unions were simply a front for the Democrat Party. They take money from teacher's paychecks and funnel them directly to the Democrats. It's money laundering and it's gross. Well, now they're admitting it, as well.

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One would think a Teacher's Union would be tasked with protecting all teachers and making schools better. One would be wrong.

Clearly, the Union doesn't believe Black men and husbands are necessary. 

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Not for one second.

Legalized highway robbery. 

Oh, it's absolutely not just the Chicago Teacher's Union. It's all of them. 

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It's never for the kids.

It's all a ploy to launder more money to their favored political party. 

The same as it ever was.

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