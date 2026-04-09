British Nationals Named Ali, Hameed, Ibrahim & Mohammed Busted Illegally Crossing from Canada into Maine

Border Patrol has caught four British Nationals trying to come to America through Canada.
NEW: Border Patrol caught & arrested four British nationals entering the US illegally in a remote part of Maine after crossing from Canada.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 9, 2026
Their names:
Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Hameed Mohammed Nagi, Ibrahim Ayyub Khan, and Mohammed Sultan Saleh.https://t.co/asFHNymegA
Ha! Those names sound totally British. Probably second cousins of Prince William and Princess Kate.
The capture of our allies by non-allied foreign interests is a metastisizing national security problem for America. https://t.co/5ZdXfSqcG5— ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) April 9, 2026
“ they muslim’d into the country britishly “ https://t.co/Of4rTVWtNH pic.twitter.com/wIXHd9zOhT— 🅱️ete oaks (@b0newalljackson) April 9, 2026
The UK is a joke. https://t.co/CASp5kHb3Q— ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) April 9, 2026
It's sad.
"British Nationals"😾— Peter Brimelow (@peterbrimelow) April 9, 2026
They're saying it just to annoy me. https://t.co/kq0EJP143D
They're trolling us.
These people are not our friends https://t.co/zKtYUPeHN2— Liz Peek (@lizpeek) April 9, 2026
We have been so focused on the southern border that I wonder how many terrorists came in from Canada? https://t.co/VHgtjynUUF— Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) April 9, 2026
Food for thought.
Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Hameed Mohammed Nagi, Ibrahim Ayyub Khan, and Mohammed Sultan Saleh are the most Yookay names possible. https://t.co/El24Vse88f— Charlie Smirkley (@charliesmirkley) April 9, 2026
Something seems odd about these BRITISH nationals…— Just Jen ℞ 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) April 9, 2026
But I can’t quite put my finger on it 🤔 https://t.co/BywkObUPzf
The British are coming, the British are coming!— Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) April 9, 2026
Wait a minute... https://t.co/Z63e0EMvLZ
You'd figure the British wouldnt try to invade us on our 250th. https://t.co/idVYjvQawZ— Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) April 9, 2026
How rude! America didn't behave like this during their recent Jubilee year, for heavens sake.
“British nationals” https://t.co/2ruDtB7XlO pic.twitter.com/PzGD9SLOJP— Common Sense Extremists (@crushmarxismnow) April 9, 2026
They were just peaceful migrants looking for jobs https://t.co/FK12JMSFU2— Rachel Alexander (@Rach_IC) April 9, 2026
there must be a mistake, those are irish names https://t.co/4VNWTEcD7f— ♱ (@laprimeveres) April 9, 2026
Obviously.
Those crazy Brits! https://t.co/28EE0bi5BQ— illicitpoast (@illicitpoast) April 9, 2026
"British nationals" named Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Hameed Mohammed Nagi, Ibrahim Ayyub Khan, and Mohammed Sultan Saleh?— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 9, 2026
The islamification of the UK is quickly becoming a national security issue in America. https://t.co/Aqzk1FyNd7
I’m sure they’re just here for flight school. What could go wrong? https://t.co/HdO1IJxfEq— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 9, 2026
They just want a better life.
They just went for a predominantly peaceful walk and got lost. https://t.co/Xhiq6FUwML— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 9, 2026
I thought th Canadian government said this wasn’t happening? https://t.co/bEXZ4P2wcc— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 9, 2026
They're liars.
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