British Nationals Named Ali, Hameed, Ibrahim & Mohammed Busted Illegally Crossing from Canada into Maine

Border Patrol has caught four British Nationals trying to come to America through Canada.

NEW: Border Patrol caught & arrested four British nationals entering the US illegally in a remote part of Maine after crossing from Canada.



Their names:



Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Hameed Mohammed Nagi, Ibrahim Ayyub Khan, and Mohammed Sultan Saleh.https://t.co/asFHNymegA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 9, 2026

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Ha! Those names sound totally British. Probably second cousins of Prince William and Princess Kate.

The capture of our allies by non-allied foreign interests is a metastisizing national security problem for America. https://t.co/5ZdXfSqcG5 — ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) April 9, 2026

It's sad.

"British Nationals"😾

They're saying it just to annoy me. https://t.co/kq0EJP143D — Peter Brimelow (@peterbrimelow) April 9, 2026

They're trolling us.

These people are not our friends https://t.co/zKtYUPeHN2 — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) April 9, 2026

We have been so focused on the southern border that I wonder how many terrorists came in from Canada? https://t.co/VHgtjynUUF — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) April 9, 2026

Food for thought.

Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Hameed Mohammed Nagi, Ibrahim Ayyub Khan, and Mohammed Sultan Saleh are the most Yookay names possible. https://t.co/El24Vse88f — Charlie Smirkley (@charliesmirkley) April 9, 2026

Something seems odd about these BRITISH nationals…



But I can’t quite put my finger on it 🤔 https://t.co/BywkObUPzf — Just Jen ℞ 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) April 9, 2026

The British are coming, the British are coming!



Wait a minute... https://t.co/Z63e0EMvLZ — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) April 9, 2026

You'd figure the British wouldnt try to invade us on our 250th. https://t.co/idVYjvQawZ — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) April 9, 2026

How rude! America didn't behave like this during their recent Jubilee year, for heavens sake.

They were just peaceful migrants looking for jobs https://t.co/FK12JMSFU2 — Rachel Alexander (@Rach_IC) April 9, 2026

there must be a mistake, those are irish names https://t.co/4VNWTEcD7f — ♱ (@laprimeveres) April 9, 2026

Obviously.

"British nationals" named Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Hameed Mohammed Nagi, Ibrahim Ayyub Khan, and Mohammed Sultan Saleh?



The islamification of the UK is quickly becoming a national security issue in America. https://t.co/Aqzk1FyNd7 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 9, 2026

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I’m sure they’re just here for flight school. What could go wrong? https://t.co/HdO1IJxfEq — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 9, 2026

They just want a better life.

They just went for a predominantly peaceful walk and got lost. https://t.co/Xhiq6FUwML — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 9, 2026

I thought th Canadian government said this wasn’t happening? https://t.co/bEXZ4P2wcc — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 9, 2026

They're liars.

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