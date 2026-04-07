From Tampon Tim to Hypocrite-in-Chief: Walz's Trump Attack Backfires Spectacularly

Well, if that isn't the pot calling the kettle black.

The President has lost his mind. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) April 7, 2026

Tim Walz would know all about losing his mind assuming he still has a mind which isn't entirely clear.

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You lost $9 Billion. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 7, 2026

That we know of. To be fair, he may not have 'lost' it, he simply funneled it to his pals in exchange for votes.

Tom, this is a major HIPPA violation for you to publicly discuss the president’s mental health without his consent



I am reporting this — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 7, 2026

Tim should be immediately arrested and placed under the jail.

Have you met your wife? pic.twitter.com/WsEvSoa03D — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 7, 2026

The crazy eyes give it away every single time.

If the man who required tampons in 4th grade boy's bathrooms thinks you've lost your mind, it's a pretty good sign you're completely sane. https://t.co/CbObzYxnqF — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2026

Oh, if Tim Walz disagrees with you, you are absolutely on the right side of history.

You're thinking of Joe Biden. https://t.co/aK8cRPgJag — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) April 7, 2026

Now, that's an accurate appraisal.

What happened to the billions of dollars that went missing in your state Tim? https://t.co/LeMf9Wk5Ru — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 7, 2026

You think men use tampons. https://t.co/AKEXUGb4R7 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 7, 2026

I would choose Trump on his most insane, most clinically unwell day, an immediate threat to himself and others, before I would choose Tim Walz. https://t.co/BEEjwGUK1S — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) April 7, 2026

Without a second thought.

Never forget.

You allow tampons in boys bathrooms.



You allow Somali pirates to rip off hardworking taxpayers.



You aid foreign invaders who hate everything America stands for.



Might want to sit this one out, Tampon @Tim_Walz. https://t.co/drFYz5SzMc — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) April 7, 2026

Where's the lie?

STFU. You belong in prison, fraudster. https://t.co/iivlO0eCgV — Mr. Star Spangled MAGA (@4thOfJuly365) April 7, 2026

Democrats are campaigning with Hasan Piker who said "America deserved 9/11."



Terrorists around the world are laughing at how stupid you are.



You have become the America-hating, terrorist sympathizing party.pic.twitter.com/aTIwzFI2uX https://t.co/JmS3q3brBu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2026

Joe Biden isn't in office anymore (but maybe you don't know that because you were too busy befriending school shooters) https://t.co/KGyxvBVHtV — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) April 7, 2026

Precisely.

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