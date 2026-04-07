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From Tampon Tim to Hypocrite-in-Chief: Walz's Trump Attack Backfires Spectacularly

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 PM on April 07, 2026
Townhall Media

Well, if that isn't the pot calling the kettle black. 

Tim Walz would know all about losing his mind assuming he still has a mind which isn't entirely clear.

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That we know of. To be fair, he may not have 'lost' it, he simply funneled it to his pals in exchange for votes.

Tim should be immediately arrested and placed under the jail.

The crazy eyes give it away every single time.

Oh, if Tim Walz disagrees with you, you are absolutely on the right side of history. 

Now, that's an accurate appraisal.

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Zohran Mamdani’s Office Says New York’s History Is One of Colonization and Racial Oppression
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Without a second thought. 

Never forget.

Where's the lie?

Precisely.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH TIM WALZ

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