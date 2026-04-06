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Nate Silver Drops 2026 Engagement Chart — Then Gets Wrecked Over Communist Labeled 'Right-Leaning'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Paula Ulichney

Nate Silver, the data, numbers and charts 'guru', took to X tonight with a chart showing accounts with highest engagement so far in 2026, allegedly. Take it with a grain of salt. 

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Obviously, right leaning accounts are in red, Leftist accounts are in blue and 'neutral' accounts are in gray. Some folks had issues with how accounts were labeled.

One huge complaint was labeling Hinkle as 'right leaning'. He has labeled himself a Marxist/Leninist. He is not right leaning, at all. 

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Gosh, let's hope that is the case.

Engagement is not views, but there are many who don't view this chart as completely accurate.

Exactly. The Right was unable to get traction on Twitter back then. That's why they were unpopular. The message of conservatism is a good one.

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Maybe, just maybe, Americans are exhausted by the rush to medically transition children, the government's relentless tax grabs, and the steady erosion of personal liberty.

It changed everything. The Left tried to silence the people — and the people pushed back hard.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

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2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM MARXISM X

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