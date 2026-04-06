Nate Silver Drops 2026 Engagement Chart — Then Gets Wrecked Over Communist Labeled 'Right-Leaning'

Nate Silver, the data, numbers and charts 'guru', took to X tonight with a chart showing accounts with highest engagement so far in 2026, allegedly. Take it with a grain of salt.

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These are the Twitter/X accounts with the most engagement so far in 2026. I suppose I had some intuition for how bad it was, but jeez, this is what you get when the ecosystem is broken. pic.twitter.com/zHrS7T0iVD — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 5, 2026

Obviously, right leaning accounts are in red, Leftist accounts are in blue and 'neutral' accounts are in gray. Some folks had issues with how accounts were labeled.

Jackson Hinkle is openly Marxist — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 5, 2026

Yeah… Jackson Hinkle founded the American Communist Party, meaning he’s about as left as they come.



And Al Jazeera, TMZ and Russia Today are supposedly neutral? Hahahaha



This entire graphic is fake and gay. https://t.co/SOd8t670zX — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) April 5, 2026

Jackson Hinkle is literally part of the American Communist Party. https://t.co/HkgRcsZ8ZL — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 5, 2026

One huge complaint was labeling Hinkle as 'right leaning'. He has labeled himself a Marxist/Leninist. He is not right leaning, at all.

This is a good metric of where people are politically. X is not "rigged," the Left wing since WW2 was always supported (and made practically compulsory) by absolute narrative control over media and academia.



Now that both are in decline, normalcy is slowly returning. https://t.co/w9Wo3dAuNy — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) April 5, 2026

Gosh, let's hope that is the case.

“Obama Total engagement = 11M”



Today alone he got 28M. pic.twitter.com/A3TIoUcL9h — Fourthbranch 🌴 (@The4ourthBranch) April 5, 2026

Engagement is not views, but there are many who don't view this chart as completely accurate.

Also your ranked Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens, and Andrew Tate as red accounts when in fact they're not. Your read on things is highly, highly biased. — The Federalist Papers Project (@TheFederalist1) April 5, 2026

When an effeminate guy was censoring the president of the United States in 2021, was Twitter broken, Nate? To every action there is a reaction. X is the reaction to Twitter’s speech Czars during COVID lockdowns and abuses. — Ysaís Martínez (@MartinezYsais) April 5, 2026

Exactly. The Right was unable to get traction on Twitter back then. That's why they were unpopular. The message of conservatism is a good one.

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The other reality that maybe you aren’t considering is that the blue bubbles despite their rage and fury and media control don’t reflect the actual population as evidenced in November 2024. The pendulum is constantly swinging. It is swinging to the right and it hasn’t even hit… — Metal Nana (@Inadvertantview) April 5, 2026

Maybe, just maybe, Americans are exhausted by the rush to medically transition children, the government's relentless tax grabs, and the steady erosion of personal liberty.

It's interesting how in the analysis is missing anything about the 2020 censorship Internet era. That changed the eco-system very much. — Martin K. (@explorer_czw) April 5, 2026

It changed everything. The Left tried to silence the people — and the people pushed back hard.

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