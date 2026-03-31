Librarian Plays Free Speech Martyr, Gets Booted for Turning Kid's Section Into Rainbow Groomer Corner

People think Tennessee is one of the 'normal' states, but even in the normal states, there are pockets of weirdos.

Meanwhile, here in middle TN, the Rutherford County library director was fired tonight for refusing to move 100+ LGBTQ books from the children’s section to the adult section. “I stand by my decision and will not change my mind.” She was escorted out of the meeting afterward. — Mrs. Highlandrimtraveler (@TN_Belle_Shell) March 31, 2026

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A Tennessee librarian refused to move LGBTQ books from the KIDS section to where they obviously belong, the adult section.

This person probably thinks she’s a free speech martyr, but in no way is that the case. The books aren’t banned, and marketing sexual content to kids is an entirely new thing in the culture wars. There was broad agreement this was bad for kids until very recently. https://t.co/DQyCqnhVAM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 31, 2026

She's actually just a very sick person.

As should she be. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/appi1DSIlh — Southern Mama (@SouthernMB82) March 31, 2026

It was a happy ending.

Common sense alive in some pockets of the country. https://t.co/JpvMlbpBHO — Cat O’ Nine Tales 🌺 🔫 (@NineCato) March 31, 2026

As much as the Left would like to fight it.

As she should be. The books were not banned. Children can even still access them. Parents can check them out for their kids. They’re simply not in the children’s section



We’re seeing in Washington where the Right goes to hell. This is where the Left goes to hell.



Makes me… https://t.co/jbU3wkhJwL — Kristi (@tradTNKristi) March 31, 2026

The librarians know most parents won't check the books out for their kids because they don't want them to have access to that material. That's why they are mad.

She should be prosecuted for grooming and contributing to the delinquency of minors. https://t.co/ziCmwo9No6 — Sylvia Grigulis 🦬🏵️ (@GrigulisSylvia) March 31, 2026

Good. They do not belong in the children's section of any library. https://t.co/wz80bEjCm0 — Kimberly Haney (@kimberlyhaney) March 31, 2026

This is something normal people agree on.

Thank you for posting. It’s heartening to see America healing ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/6KkjOzyVQu — Shelly Siddoway (@ShellySidd70273) March 31, 2026

Don't come back soon.

she's one of these old lefties from the 60s - the Useful Idiots - that the Bolsheviks used to weaken America from the inside.

A subversive.

There's an entire crop of old white Communist women activists in Nashville. — surdog007 (@godrus) March 31, 2026

And they are still seeking a weakened America.

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Congratulations to those with a backbone who removed this director from her position of authority. Our children and grandchildren deserve to be protected from “adult” content designed for indoctrination. — Janice Yeager (@JaniceYeager5) March 31, 2026

Shocking. Never would have suspected. pic.twitter.com/vHT4IWPBa1 — Skinny Pete OG (@BoneMccracken) March 31, 2026

That tracks. She looks exactly like a deranged Librarian who wants children to have access to library books with adult material would look.

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