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Librarian Plays Free Speech Martyr, Gets Booted for Turning Kid's Section Into Rainbow Groomer Corner

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on March 31, 2026
imgflip

People think Tennessee is one of the 'normal' states, but even in the normal states, there are pockets of weirdos.

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A Tennessee librarian refused to move LGBTQ books from the KIDS section to where they obviously belong, the adult section. 

She's actually just a very sick person.

It was a happy ending.

As much as the Left would like to fight it.

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The librarians know most parents won't check the books out for their kids because they don't want them to have access to that material. That's why they are mad.

This is something normal people agree on.

Don't come back soon.

And they are still seeking a weakened America.

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That tracks. She looks exactly like a deranged Librarian who wants children to have access to library books with adult material would look. 

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EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS TENNESSEE WOKE LGBTQ+

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